At long last, this Star Wars Instant Pot is on sale

If you happen to find yourself working from home for the foreseeable future with a cabinet full of beans that you bought to “prepare” but are not quite sure what to do with now, may we suggest getting an Instant Pot? Those miscellaneous canned goods can easily become a delicious chili, using the Instant Pot’s slow-cook program. You can also use your Instant Pot to cook those bags of rice you’ve been hoarding and steam those frozen vegetables. If you’re really looking to make your sad work-from-home lunch less sad, pick up this cheery Star Wars–themed Instant Pot (that’s arguably as cute as Baby Yoda). It’s a mini-size, so just three quarts, but that means it’s ideal if you’re only cooking for one or two people and/or have limited storage space. And today only, this BB-8 Instant Pot is on sale at Williams-Sonoma, with free, fast shipping so you can get to cooking.

The Star Wars Instant Pot line is exclusive to Williams Sonoma.