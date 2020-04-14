AT&T is offering three months of free FirstNet service to doctors and nurses

Some good news for doctors and nurses on the frontlines.
Source: Android Central
What you need to know
- AT&T is providing three months of free wireless service to health care workers.
- Physicians and nurses with existing AT&T service will have to migrate to FirstNet Mobile to receive their three-month service credit.
- New enrollees will also get a $200 activation credit toward a FirstNet ready smartphone if they commit to a 30-month agreement.
AT&T has announced three months of free wireless services for frontline doctors and nurses battling the COVID-19 crisis in the U.S. Actor John Krasinski mentioned the positive news in the third episode of his digital show “Some Good News.”
Jeff McElfresh, CEO of AT&T, said in a statement:
Tonight’s ‘Some Good News’ shined a light on our healthcare heroes. They are working around the clock, on the frontlines to combat the COVID-19 health crisis. We want to be there to keep them connected. And that’s exactly what FirstNet delivers.
AT&T will be providing free access to doctors and nurses over the FirstNet network, which it helped build in a public-private partnership with the U.S. government. Health care workers who are already on FirstNet Mobile will automatically get their three-month service credit on a smartphone or tablet line of service.
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
Those who have an AT&T service will be able to migrate the line to FirstNet to receive credits equal to 3 months of recurring service charges on a FirstNet Mobile plan. AT&T is also offering a $200 activation credit when activating a new FirstNet ready smartphone to new subscribers. However, new subscribers must complete the verification process within 30 days.
FirstNet offers unique public safety features that aren’t available on wireless networks for the general public. The high-speed broadband communications platform has been designed specifically for first responders.
