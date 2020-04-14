Attention Netflix Nerds: A New Tiger King Episode Is Streaming Right Now

Seen all of Tiger King and also left wanting more? The great information is that Netflix has actually delivered. A brand-new episode of Tiger King, or rather an aftershow entitled “The Tiger King And I,” is available now on Netflix, featuring star and comedian Joel McHale interviewing a few of the program’s main characters.

The Tiger King special was seemingly hurried into production after the show came to be one of Netflix’s most successful series’ ever. The special was introduced on April 9 for an April 12 launch. The brand-new episode features interviews with Jeff as well as Lauren Lowe, fan-favorite Saff, Erik Cowie, John Finlay, John Reinke, and also Rick Kirkham, all speaking over web cam from their own residences.

Especially, Carole Baskin as well as Doc Antle don’t appeared in the brand-new episode, though that reality isn’t so unexpected considering that both have considering that placed out their own declarations refuting what was shown in the docudrama. You can read Carole’s Refuting Tiger King message here, while Doc informed his side of the story on radio.

The show has actually come to be widely popular, as well as may have even lured in even more customers than Netflix keystones like Stranger Things and Ozark, according to Comicbook.com. Tiger King has actually caused the resurrection of a missing persons situation in Florida, along with a whole great deal of memes.