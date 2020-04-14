Attention Netflix Nerds: New Tiger King Episode Is Streaming Right Now

Netflix’s The Tiger King is a wild, wild ride, covering people who love big cats. However, it is so much more than that as the seven-episode limited series takes viewers down a rabbit hole of illegal activities from exotic animal trafficking to murder-for-hire. If you have already binged the show, you probably want more, and believe it or not, the wait is over as comedian Joel McHale hosts The Tiger King And I, now available on the streaming service.

The Tiger King And I is a one-off interview show where McHale talks to some of the stars of the docuseries. And while some of the biggest stars don’t appear on it, the eighth episode of the series is still a lot of fun.

The Tiger King special was seemingly rushed into production after the show became one of Netflix’s most successful series’ ever. The special was announced on April 9 for an April 12 release. The new episode features interviews with Jeff and Lauren Lowe, fan-favorite Saff, Erik Cowie, John Finlay, John Reinke, and Rick Kirkham, all speaking over webcam from their own homes.

Notably, Carole Baskin and Doc Antle don’t appeared in the new episode, though that fact isn’t so surprising since both have since put out their own statements refuting what was depicted in the documentary. You can read Carole’s Refuting Tiger King post here, while Doc told his side of the story on radio.

The show has become hugely popular, and may have even lured in more viewers than Netflix cornerstones like Stranger Things and Ozark, according to Comicbook.com. Tiger King has caused the resurrection of a missing persons case in Florida, as well as a whole lot of memes.