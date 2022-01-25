AT&T’s new 5Gbps internet can download a 4K Netflix movie in 11 SECONDS.

ATandamp;T now has some of the fastest broadband in the country, which could significantly improve your Netflix viewing speed.

ATandamp;T recently launched multi-gigabit fiber, providing a massive boost of 5Gbps internet to more than 5.2 million households across 70 metropolitan cities.

ATandamp;T is now one of the world’s fastest internet providers, thanks to multi-gig fiber speeds.

ATandamp;T’s 5Gbps service is available in a few fiber service areas.

Subscribers in major cities such as Los Angeles, Atlanta, San Francisco, Orlando, Dallas, Indianapolis, and others can benefit from the latest home broadband offerings.

ATandamp;T’s 5Gbps is capable of downloading a 4K Netflix movie in just 11 seconds, according to the company’s most recent deployment.

625 megabytes per second is the equivalent of 5 gigabits per second.

7GB equates to 7,000 megabytes when watching a 4K movie on Netflix.

ATandamp;T claimed to have one of the fastest internet speeds available with a 95% reliability, claiming that the fiber carrier was able to reach speeds of up to 10Gbps in lab testing.

With the ability to download high-definition Netflix 4K movies in seconds, users’ internet speeds are ready to soar.

5G speeds result in 10 times faster fiber-to-the-home internet networks, allowing users to use their mobile devices whenever and wherever they want.

5G subscriptions are expected to surpass one billion by 2022, having surpassed 4GLTE technology as the most advanced mobile broadband technology standard.

AT&T’s 5Gbps service is now available for (dollar)180 per month ((dollar)395 per month for business accounts).

Check if you’re eligible for ATandamp;T’s fiber plan at att.comfiberfast.

