Aukey’s 5-in-1 USB-C hub featuring a built-in wireless charger is over 50% off

What better way to keep your desk tidy than to combine two useful tech products into one? AUKEY’s 5-in-1 USB-C Hub doubles as a wireless charging pad for your phone so you can keep your device close while it’s powering up, and today it’s down to just $22.49 at Amazon when you first clip the 5% coupon on its product page and then enter promo code D29468C2 during checkout. That saves you nearly $28 off its regular price.

This 5-in-1 USB-C Hub features 60W Power Delivery via its USB-C passthrough port, allowing you to keep your laptop charged while you’re putting the hub’s other ports to use. It’s equipped with an HDMI port that can output resolutions up to 4K to connected displays as well as two USB 3.0 ports which support data transfer rates up to 5Gbps. However, its winning feature is its integrated fast wireless charging pad on top.

Sitting your Qi-enabled phone down on this USB-C Hub allows it to wirelessly charge at up to 10W, though you’ll need to have it plugged into a compatible USB-C fast charger to reach its maximum speed. You should add one to your cart if you don’t own one already, as you won’t receive a USB wall charger with this hub. However, AUKEY does include a 2-year warranty with its purchase.

