Award-winning board game Wingspan is coming to Nintendo Switch

Elizabeth Hargrave’s award-winning board game Wingspan is headed to Nintendo Switch. The announcement was made today during the Nintendo Indie World livestream. A version is also in development for PC, and will be sold via Steam. You can also play the game right now on Tabletopia and Tabletop Simulator.

Wingspan is a card-driven game about birders, including amateur bird watchers, ornithologists, academics, and collectors. It features art from Natalia Rojas, Ana Maria Martinez Jaramillo, and Beth Sobel. It’s been on a tear since its release in 2019. Published by Stonemaier Games (Scythe, Charterstone), it was recently awarded one of board gaming’s highest honors, the 2019 Kennerspiel des Jahres award.

Hargave recently contributed to Polygon’s end-of-decade round-up of the most influential board game published in the 2010s. We reached out to her regarding this new version, and she’s very excited.

“I’ve had a chance to playtest it and I’m so, so happy about the implementation,” Hargrave told Polygon in an email. “It’s true to the game, but with beautiful little tweaks that bring the birds to life.”

Stonemaier games has made an effort to bring its games into the digital space in recent years. There’s already plenty of crossover with its most popular game, Scythe. Not only is there a stand-alone digital edition on Steam, but there’s also an unrelated real-time strategy title on the way based on the same fictional universe. Titled Iron Harvest, it similarly draws upon the work of Jakub Rozalski, the creator of the 1920+ universe.

Wingspan for Nintendo Switch is anticipated this spring. No formal release date or price has been announced.

Update: We’ve updated our story with a quote from designer Elizabeth Hargrave.