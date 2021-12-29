Axie Infinity’s Play-to-Earn Crypto Game: How to Earn Money

AXIE infinity is one of the most popular play-to-earn gaming platforms, allowing users to begin earning money right away.

Monsters compete against one another in this Vietnamese NFT-based game for in-game currency that can be exchanged for real money.

Players who are just getting started should be aware of the value of the “Small Love Portions,” which are in-game digital assets.

It allows users to create a collection of “Axies” that can be used in any of the games in the company’s universe.

There are several ways to earn assets in the game, according to Koditips:

Players are also rewarded for their efforts and talent rather than for winning in the traditional sense.

Players can raise and sell creatures for real money or other cryptos on the marketplace.

According to Forbes, the company uses Blockchain to reward players for their gaming.

The new play-to-earn gaming model, which pays gamers in cryptocurrency in exchange for their time, isn’t technically free.

According to Forbes, gamers in the Axie Infinity universe could have to spend (dollar)1,000 or more to begin earning.

Beginners must purchase three “Axies” from the game’s Marketplace Dashboard in order to play the popular play-to-earn platform.

Participants can then use their cryptocurrency to buy and sell potions, breed rare Axies, and play a variety of games.

To get started in Axie Infinity, follow these simple steps:

For newcomers, The Sun has a comprehensive guide on how to create an NFT and Ethereum wallet.