B7 Turbo meets B5 Biturbo: Alpina’s lightning-fast history lesson

The history of Alpina from the small BMW tuner to the brand with manufacturer status is impressive. Time for an encounter between two smart and lightning-fast business students: B7 Turbo from the eighties and B5 Biturbo from the modern era.

If you want to buy a B7 Turbo today, you should have 16,000 to 54,000 euros ready, depending on the condition. The B5 Biturbo costs at least 112,000 euros. (Photo: Patrick Broich)

As you know, the Alpina car brand, the group that professionally changes almost all BMW series, is still relatively young, so look at the inconsistent nomenclature of its model names. If you come across an unillustrated “B7 Turbo” ad with a brief description and are interested, you should carefully check which mobile pedestal it is, if the object rolled off the line in the period from the late 1970s to the late 1980s.

Behind it is either the E12, BMW’s first five-seater series, the E24, the first six-seater coupé or the second five-seater series E28, before the B7 only became the luxury class much later, in 2001. Whichever B7 classic car you drive – with a total of 800 copies you always have a rarity in the garage.

It was Fritz Indra

By the way, none of the early M30 in-line six-cylinders installed here had anyone less than Professor Fritz Indra, who then worked for Audi and later for General Motors in engine development. At Alpina, the Austrian engineer gave the harmless vacuums a turbocharger that was rather unconventional at the time in order to spur the petrol engines on.

At that time, the engine in the B7 Turbo was revved up by Professor Fritz Indra. (Photo: Patrick Broich)

The photo vehicle – a later E28 from 1985 with a displacement of 3.4 liters – makes the road unsafe with 330 hp. Formerly a ridiculous, today (especially for a 35 year old car) still more than respectable value and enough fire to show even ambitious new cars. The fine piece of mechanical engineering under the hood of the sleek E28 is extremely tempting to experience how the sportiest upper middle class drove more than three decades ago.

Only the connoisseur will really identify the veterans, for example on the traditional decorative stripes, which are an option. The slightly thicker front apron or the subtle rubber lip on the boot lid – could also be an accessory.

Real fun in the old B5

So nothing like behind the wheel of the outrageously inconspicuous five. Well, the speedometer with a 300 km / h scale is of course suspicious. Slowly the left space makes a little jittery, so quickly put the key in the ignition and turn it. The in-line six quickly falls into a stable idle, sounds subtle. The clutch is tight, the first gear engages – typical for BMW – precisely over a short distance.

The sports steering wheel in the elderly B5 has its very own charm. (Photo: Patrick Broich)

In order to put as little strain on the owner as possible, the oil first needs to be warmed up to operating temperature before the Bavarian sedan with rear-wheel drive is allowed to take a deep breath. It is noticeable that the B7 Turbo accelerates rather cautiously at moderate speed. Sure, turbos from days gone by need a full flow of exhaust gas to work, and this in turn takes a turn.

After a few kilometers, the number 114 equipped with a classic “steam wheel” (here you can regulate the boost pressure) is allowed to show what it can do. When the needle of the tachometer passes the 3500 touring mark, the pressure on the passenger’s back increases. Anyone who wants to do this will go 100 km / h within six seconds, and the 200 km / h mark will be there after around 20 seconds, which can be found in historical specialist magazines.

Analog instruments in the B7. This simplicity is almost beautiful again. (Photo: Patrick Broich)

In practice, the aged five really puts you in a good mood, sometimes when it comes to speed with delicacies, sometimes when you cruise casually and enjoy the looks of some knowledgeable passers-by. With its potent drive source, the B7 Turbo is one of the very fixed vehicles even in today’s road traffic, and can easily deal with serious modern sports cars. But also with its legitimate successor B5 Biturbo? Not in the beginning.

Usually faster than the police allow

As expected, the Alpina models have increased significantly in terms of performance in recent years, in line with other top automobiles. With 608 hp, the simple business sedan is on par with potent Aston Martin, Ferrari or Lamborghini. Of course, you can also get products in this class from BMW, Mercedes or Audi – but when it comes to exclusivity, the small series manufacturer even beats some fine British or Italians.

With 608 hp, the B5 Biturbo drives in a league with real sports cars. (Photo: Patrick Broich)

The nice thing about the B5 Biturbo is that it rolls so unobtrusively in view of its enthusiast factor. Incidentally, the infamous decorative stripes are missing from the photo vehicle, and the imperial blue from the BMW range makes the five a maximum of down-to-earth. The neatly fitted four-pipe exhaust system and the spoiler lip on the boot lid don’t change that.

The sporty chest of drawers (yes, it really does) B5 is under the radar in every respect when it brings its passengers to luxurious destinations on luxurious leather armchairs, and at an advanced level of comfort. On request, however, it is faster than the police usually allow.

New and always familiar: the interior of a BMW. Even if he drives as an Alpina. (Photo: Patrick Broich)

When it comes to sound, the group from Buchloe also shows restraint and installs silence, where there is riot, for example, with the M5. Honestly, you have to say that the 4.4 liter eighth of the B5 is not even audible. The layperson would rather suspect that it could be a self-igniting engine when idling because the direct injection buzzes a little. Then a low murmur remains under load, that’s it.

Roller coaster, free fall, centrifuge

But diametrically opposed is the force with which the heavy heart throws the obligatory all-wheel drive limousine towards the horizon. If a vehicle accelerates to 200 km / h in less than ten or eleven seconds, the reality defies description. Roller coaster, free fall, centrifuge – everyone may think of other associations, everything is right.

Instruments with a blue background give the B5 Biturbo a very special kick. (Photo: Patrick Broich)

Why you should choose Alpina and not a BMW M5 can be answered quickly: there is no other fan factor, a few impressive examples are enough. Depending on the paintwork, the five-wheeler appears almost at a racy pace at 330 km / h and therefore needs tires specially ordered by Alpina with “ALP” identification – this tire was developed in close coordination with Buchloe and Pirelli for the fast limousines developed.

And the badge with the individual vehicle numbering is still on every Alpina console. In addition, understatement does not work better with any enthusiast vehicle, and the balance between subtlety and maximum performance is balanced. The question at the end is, as is so often the case: which one, the classic or the new car, which leaves nothing to be desired in terms of assistance and infotainment? The two next to each other are great, is the honest answer. Nice if the account can take this truth. After all, an Alpina B7 Turbo in good condition still costs around 53,000 euros, and you hardly have to say a word about an Alpina B5 biturbo at 112,000 euros.