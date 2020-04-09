Bandai Namco to Publish Guilty Gear Strive in Europe and Asia

Arc System Works teams up with Bamco once again

The above isn’t a new gameplay trailer, but we just wanted to take another look at Guilty Gear Strive in action. It looks bonkers.

Anyway, developer Arc System Works was clearly happy with Bandai Namco’s publishing job on Dragon Ball FighterZ, because the two companies have signed a similar deal for the upcoming fighter. Yes, Bamco will be publishing Guilty Gear Strive in Europe and Asia, excluding Japan and South Korea. Presumably, Arc System Works will be self-publishing in other territories.

Bandai Namco’s general producer, Katsuhiro Harada, is happy with the publishing deal, and says the pair “wish to further enhance and promote the fighting game community together”. He adds, “The continued collaboration between the two means we can bring more exciting games to every dojo around the world!”

In other news, a closed beta is set to take place very soon. Registration for entry is now closed, but we should get to hear some hands-on impressions in the near future. The final game is set to launch towards the back end of 2020.

Are you excited for Guilty Gear Strive? Don’t feel guilty in the comments below.