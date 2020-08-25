Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, Robin take on the Court of Owls in Gotham Knights

The first trailer for Gotham Knights was rolled out during DC Fandome, showcasing Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin as the game’s playable characters.

Gotham Knights, which has previously been leaked through domain registrations and teased through an online campaign, is developed by WB Games Montreal, the studio behind 2013’s Batman: Arkham Origins.

Bruce Wayne has apparently died in an explosion, leaving the duty of protecting Gotham City to his allies. The trailer also confirms that the antagonists of the game are the Court of Owls, a secret society that has lurked in the city’s shadow for centuries.

WB Games Montreal also released a nearly 8-minute gameplay video for Gotham Knights, showing Batgirl and Robin teaming up in a mission to save Gotham City from Mr. Freeze.

One of the game’s core elements is that enemies will scale with the player’s level, not just in terms of stats but also in the moves that they bring to battle.

Gotham Knights will launch on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC sometime in 2021. Digital Trends has reached out to WB Montreal to try to confirm a more specific release window for the game.

Before Batman: Arkham Origins, it was Rocksteady Studios on the series, releasing the trilogy of 2009’s Batman: Arkham Asylum, 2011’s Batman: Arkham City, and 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight.

Rocksteady, however, is moving on to another DC property, with an announcement for a Suicide Squad game expected at DC FanDome.