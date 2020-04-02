Battle Cursed Start-Up Companies in Going Under on PS4 This Year

Internships are heck

Tech-based start-up businesses can always arouse a bit of suspicion, so it’s no wonder that Going Under from Aggro Crab Games is here to give us the chance to send the naughty ones bankrupt. This procedurally-generated dungeon crawler is planned for launch on PlayStation 4 later in the year, bringing with it a selection of abilities and bosses to overcome throughout the single player adventure.

The press release reads: “Set in the colourful (yet dystopian) corporate world of tech giant Cubicle and their disruptive drink brand Fizzle, Going Under sees players take on the role of marketing intern, Jackie Fiasco, as she hacks and slashes at the monstrous employees and CEOs of cursed tech start-ups across a series of procedurally generated dungeons.”

You’ll make use of potted plants, giant pencils, laptops, and even body pillows as weapons while bosses look like a real menace, with health bars ala Dark Souls. The PlayStation Blog states that the game will arrive on PS4 in September. Is this a game you’re interested in? Let us know in the comments below.