Battlefield 5 Will Give You A Free Bonus Just For Signing In

The encourage people to choose Battlefield V as their quarantine game of choice, DICE is giving everyone who logs into the military shooter a free bonus over the next few days.

Everyone who logs into Battlefield V on April 2, 3, or 4 will receive a stimulus package of sorts of 1500 Company Coin that will go directly into their game balance. People who log in over the weekend will get the Sapper Chassis and turret set for the Valentine MK VIII tank.

Battlefield V is regularly updated with new content and tweaks, so if you’ve been curious about the game or looking for a reason to come back, now seems like a good time to jump in.

Company Coin is the main in-game currency for Battlefield V that players can spend on various cosmetics, so this is a nice perk that everyone can enjoy.

In other news, Electronic Arts has confirmed that a new Battlefield game is launching for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, though this game has yet to be announced.