Battlefield V Wraps Up Post-Launch Support This Summer

Saying goodbye

Battlefield V has walked a rather rocky road when it comes to post-launch support, with complete chapters of content that haven’t always been well received and a Battle Royale mode that was too little too late. As such, EA has announced that the World War 2 shooter will no longer be supported in a major way past one final content update this summer.

Taking to the publisher’s blog, senior producer Ryan McArthur said that EA DICE will “will release one more standalone update this summer that brings with it some new content, weapons, and game tweaks.” This is planned to launch in June, but the Coronavirus pandemic could still have an effect on that timing. Outside of this content drop, however, Battlefield V will no longer receive support as the developer presumably turns its attention to the next instalment in the franchise. That won’t be releasing this year, so we reckon it’ll be a fully fleshed-out PlayStation 5 game rather than a cross-gen title. Although, we have to assume that some members of the team will stick around to fix any bug fixes and minor issues Battlefield V encounters.

McArthur signs out by thanking the player base for sticking by them. “Having a community of your caliber is a true privilege. In the meantime, we’ll see you on the battlefield.” How do you react to this news? Were you hoping that Battlefield V would be supported beyond summer and into the autumn months? Ready up in the comments below.