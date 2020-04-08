Battlestar Galactica And Xena Full Series Marathons Coming to Syfy

If you’re like most people, chances are you’re spending a lot of time indoors right now, staring at your TV as the hours tick by. Should that be the case, you’re in luck. Two fan-favorite genre series are launching full series marathons this month that you probably won’t want to miss.

First up, the 2004 reboot of Battlestar Galactica will air in its entirety on Syfy over three days, beginning on Monday, April 20 at 12 AM ET. The marathon will not only include all 74 episodes of the series, but also the movies The Razor and The Plan. The marathon will be hosted by Tricia Helfer, who played the Cylon Number Six on the series. Additionally, Syfy is promising “special surprise appearances” during the marathon.

With a reboot of the series on the way thanks to NBC Universal’s upcoming Peacock streaming service, what better time to revisit the show?

If Battlestar Galactica isn’t a show you love, though, you have another option. Beginning April 16, Syfy will marathon episodes of Xena: Warrior Princess all morning and afternoon every Thursday. The cable network is calling the marathon Throwback Thursdays, and notes that series star Lucy Lawless will host the marathon. As with Syfy’s Battlestar Galactica event, special guest appearances are expected.

Meanwhile, if you don't have access to Syfy, you can stream both shows on Syfy.com.