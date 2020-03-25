Be careful, they discover two “serious” vulnerabilities in Windows that allow you to control your computer

Two vulnerabilities detected in the Windows operating system are currently being exploited by cybercriminals with limited targeted attacks that can lead to complete control of the affected computer.

Microsoft has warned on its official page of two vulnerabilities present in the Adobe Type Manager Library, in all versions of Windows. It is a library that allows applications to manage and process the fonts available from Adobe Systems.

Specifically, cybercriminals can exploit these vulnerabilities to execute remote code on the computers that are attacked. To do this, they first have to convince the user to open “a specially crafted document” or view it in the Windows preview pane, as the company has explained. Microsoft has reported that it is working on a solution to correct the two vulnerabilities, but it will not arrive before April 14. .