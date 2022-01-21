Be wary of the heinous Gmail and Hotmail scams that have cost victims MILLIONS of dollars.

Be wary of the heinous Gmail and Hotmail scam, which has cost victims MILLIONS of dollars.

A FAMILY has spoken out about their ordeal after nearly losing their life savings and dream home to cyber criminals.

Cassie and Dennis Aviles of Sydney, Australia, sent £580,000 ((dollar)790,000) to a con artist posing as their solicitor to complete the sale of their new house.

“I went to the branch and transferred all of our money,” Cassie told 9News. “Now they’re telling us it’s in some kind of scam account.”

“They’re not sure if they’ll be able to get it back to us.”

The couple, who have three young children, were planning to close on the deal next week.

They received an email on Wednesday from someone they thought was their solicitor, asking them to send the large sum of money.

According to reports, the email appeared to be legitimate and included account information for a payment of 1.1 million Australian dollars.

“His name, his business name, and all of the contracts we’ve signed for the new property were all attached to the email,” Cassie explained.

She informed Tanveer Khan, the firm’s solicitor, of the transfer and was taken aback by his response.

“He screamed into the phone and immediately dialed the bank,” she explained.

The funds were retrieved after 9News made contact with Cassie’s bank, and will be returned to the Aviles family in the coming days.

The scam is also being looked into by local police.

Phishing emails are on the rise, and they’re becoming more sophisticated as people catch on to the tried-and-true methods of the past.

Scammers are using false promises of quick and easy tests for the recently emerged Covid-19 strain in an attempt to fleece victims out of their money, according to The Sun.

According to UK cybercrime experts, crooks are mass-sending emails posing as NHS messages about the Omicron variant.

The email encourages recipients to click on a link in the message to request a free testing kit for the mutant strain that is currently sweeping the globe.

When someone clicks on the link, they are taken to a fake health service website where they are asked to enter their bank account information.

Individual Protection Solutions, a fraud-fighting firm, was alerted to the scam campaign after one of its members reported it.

The ruse was “particularly sinister,” according to founder Charlie Shakeshaft, because it capitalized on people’s concerns about the new variant.

“Scammers are preying on vulnerable people because of the social uncertainty around Omicron,” he told The Sun.

“They’re going after people who are desperate to schedule a test before the…

