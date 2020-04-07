Beat the boredom with a free Disney+ subscription

Pigs must be flying because Disney+ is now free — for a week. New customers who sign up right now can immerse themselves in Disney’s unrivaled selection of entertainment for the low, low price of $0 for the first seven days. That’s more than enough time to watch the entirety of The Simpsons with a movie or two thrown in for good measure before deciding whether to retain access to the catalog for $7 per month (pro tip: Start budgeting now, because it’s something the whole family will want to keep).

Believe us when we say Disney+ is fun for everyone in the house. There’s every episode of The Simpsons aired to date, listed alongside all the best-loved movies in Disney’s collection like Big Hero 6, Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man, and Toy Story. Where else can you find that sort of entertainment in one place? Let’s not forget that it’s also home to Disney’s exclusive hit Star Wars-themed show The Mandalorian, with at least two more live-action Star Wars shows in development and a Home Alone remake.

Those after something a little more — something with live sports and entertainment to boot — ought to turn their attention to the Disney+ Bundle once their trial is up. This sees both ESPN+ and Hulu added to their subscription for the increased price of $13 per month. That’s $5 less than it would cost to subscribe to the trio individually, with Disney+ usually coming in at $7 per month, ESPN+ at $5 per month, and Hulu at $6 per month. Do the math and you’re saving $60 per year (and ESPN+ for free).

But what if it’s a question of the Disney+ Bundle or Netflix? If you have a sports fan and kiddies in the house, go with the Disney+ Bundle. It’s the best value for money, offering access to three different selections of content for less than Netflix Premium, with ESPN+ being the dealmaker. Not interested in sports? Opt for Disney+ and Netflix instead. For now, though, go ahead and sign up for Disney+ for free for a week. If it keeps the kids entertained while you get some work done, then start figuring out how to keep it.

Just remember to cancel it before the renewal date if you don’t want to hand over a dime.