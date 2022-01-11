Beats by Dre has released the Beats Fit Pro fitness headphones, and here’s when they’ll be available.

Beats by Dre has announced the release of the Beats Fit Pro fitness headphones, and here’s when they’ll be available.

BEATS by Dre has unveiled the Beats Fit Pro, a new pair of earphones designed for people who live an active lifestyle.

They are their most advanced earphones to date, representing a “breakthrough in all-day fitness earphones.”

The new Beats Fit Pro will be available to order starting January 24, so make a note of it now.

John Lewis, Amazon, and Apple will have it available for £199.99 starting January 24.

The new Beats Fit Pro earphones “combine remarkable sonic performance with an innovative wingtip design,” according to the company.

They have a secure and comfortable fit that stays in your ear all day, making them ideal for gym sessions or all-day workouts.

The new Beats Fit Pro improves on Beats’ already excellent features, beginning with clear, crisp sound.

They’re also an easy to use piece of kit, with three listening modes and auto play and pause, and are perfect for an active lifestyle, thanks to their sweat and water resistant design.

There’s exceptional cross body performance, with a reliable connection and fewer dropouts, thanks to Class 1 Bluetooth.

The Beats Fit Pro also has a six-hour listening time per earbud and a 21-hour battery life with the pocket-sized charging case.

They’ve also been designed with the environment in mind, as their internal components are made from recycled plastic, which is a first.

Apple.com, John Lewis, and Amazon will begin selling them at the end of the month.

