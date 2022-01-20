Because of this one change, Fortnite fans despise the new Tilted Towers mode.

Because of this one change, Fortnite fans despise the new Tilted Towers.

TILTED Towers has returned to Fortnite, but not everyone is happy about it.

The snow on the Island melted away in Fortnite update v19.10, revealing the fan-favorite POI.

Fortnite players flocked to Tilted Towers in droves after the servers were brought back online following the outage.

@_nostalgic.fortnite_ has shared a video from @Typical Gamer that has 1.8 million views and shows the entire Battle Bus jumping out and soaring towards the POI.

The streamer (and everyone else in the lobby) appear ecstatic to be back after three years away, but the comments section has a very different opinion.

Typical Gamer explains as he walks in, “Tilted Towers is here! It’s exactly Tilted Towers, it’s OG Tilted Towers!”

One commenter bemoaned, “The graphics ruin it for me.”

“Something doesn’t feel right.”

Another said, “It doesn’t feel the same.”

“The entire world is grey and lacks the vibrancy of the original Tilted Towers map].”

“It may be back, but it’s not nostalgic; it’s a completely different game now,” someone else added.

Another commenter stated that they will no longer play Fortnite because the new Tilted Towers will “destroy” their memories of the game’s POI.

Another comment reads, “When I look at this, it looks dark and depressed.”

These types of complaints abound in the comments section, with the general consensus being that Tilted Towers feels off and adds nothing to the Fortnite experience.

The POI has been destroyed a few times in previous seasons, the most recent being in 2019 by a volcano.

This is due to the evolution of Fortnite’s graphics over time, which can be seen in this helpful YouTube video.

While the game’s overall quality has improved, the color palette has changed and is no longer as vibrant and colorful as it once was.

Seeing Tilted Towers with modern graphics after such a long time must be jarring to OG Fortnite players.

If you’ve been playing since the beginning, the return of Tilted Towers may be bittersweet.

