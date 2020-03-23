Benchmark shows performance of Intel Tiger Lake-U laptop processor – Computer – News

(A little offtopic) @ Benjamin1987 I get your point, but comparing a desktop processor and a laptop processor is like comparing apples and oranges in my opinion.

It just depends on what you need.

With a laptop, a compromise has been made between speed, weight and compactness. Of course, a desktop has a better price-quality ratio, but there are situations when there is insufficient space for a desktop or when a desktop is impractical. For example, it is not convenient to always carry a suitcase with monitor, keyboard, mouse and PC when you need a computer on the go.

Reasons why a laptop is usually slower than the desktop version.

–Heat consumption

If a processor is running at a high clock speed, the cooling of a laptop cannot handle that or the fans will become too loud. Check out what happened to the Macbook. (I9 version) This laptop had a very powerful processor packed in a too small housing with insufficient cooling and this caused violent thermal throttling.

–Power consumption

A laptop battery should usually not weigh too much and not take up too much space. When a laptop is not charged, a battery can only provide the processor with a certain amount of watts, so it is not possible to make a processor as powerful as the desktop variant.

–Battery life

It is not always possible to charge a laptop on the go and when a processor uses a lot of power, the laptop battery is quickly empty and the laptop is therefore not practical to use. Performance per watt is then more important. Some people already need an R3 or I3 to use Word or PowerPoint and for this target group battery life is more valuable.

