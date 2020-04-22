Best Apple Watch Alternatives for Android in 2020

Source: Android Central

Best

Apple Watch Alternatives for Android

Android Central

2020

For some, the Apple Watch is considered the gold standard of smartwatches, but whether it is or not makes no difference to Android users who couldn’t use it even if they wanted to. Smartwatches for Android users abound, and the one that stands out from the pack is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 because of its balanced functionality and stylish design that caters to wider subset of users.

Best Overall: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

Best Value: Fitbit Versa 2

Best Style: Michael Kors Access Bradshaw 2

Best for Runners: Garmin Vivoactive 4

Best for Casual Use: Skagen Falster 3

Best on a Budget: AmazFit Bip Best Overall: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2



Source: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

It may be a bit odd that the top Android smartwatch runs on an operating system that isn’t developed by Google, but that’s where we’re at. Samsung corrected a key feature missing in the previous model by putting in a touch-sensitive bezel to emulate the physical rotating one that was a staple in the company’s prior designs. It makes a significant difference in navigating the interface, offering an alternative from just tapping on the screen. It comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes, making it an attractive option for both men and women. It’s the sleekest build Samsung has come up with to date, and the color combinations with the available straps add an extra touch of personalization. With improved battery life lasting up to two days with heavy usage, the watch also has the stamina to keep up with an active lifestyle. The GPS tracking, unfortunately, won’t match the accuracy of bringing your phone along, which is crucial if you’re a stickler out on a run. The app integration gets a boost with how Spotify works. It’s a truly effective integration that lets you play music from it exclusively on the watch. Still, as good as Tizen is, it’s sometimes hindered by the lack of interest developers put into its app ecosystem. Samsung continues to fight an uphill battle reeling in greater support, which is always a caveat to using a Tizen-based watch, but until Wear OS hits a sustained stride, it’s as good as it gets here. What ultimately makes this the best right now is the combination of hardware with a beautiful display, plus a user-friendly interface that covers much of what you’d expect as it relates to activity tracking. Pros: Great hardware design with capacitive bezel

Gorgeous screen

Solid activity tracking features

Comes in two sizes

Better app integration than previous models Cons: Third-party app support remains a struggle

GPS run/bike tracking not as accurate as phone

Best Overall Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

The fullest package currently available For a smartwatch that covers a lot of bases for Android users, this one does so in ways that others don’t, and that’s why it’s the one to beat. $250 at Best Buy

$250 at Samsung

Best Value: Fitbit Versa 2



Source: Joe Maring / Android Central

Google may now own Fitbit, but the Versa 2 has no trace of Google in it. That doesn’t really matter when it comes to how well FitbitOS runs and what it offers. While this watch may not be the cheapest of the bunch, it offers really good value and is among the easiest smartwatches to accessorize. The approximately five days of battery life doesn’t hurt, either. Given this is a Fitbit smartwatch, the health and fitness features are already carryovers from the company’s activity trackers. That includes Fitbit Premium as a subscription service, but also basic shortcuts to the exercises you like to do most. Health tracking is excellent, and probably the best you can find in any smartwatch, though you will need to take along a phone for GPS tracking. Fitbit Pay is convenient for quick payments, and there’s an app you can download to load up loyalty cards, too. Considering how limited any sort of app ecosystem is here, that’s something of a consolation. The Versa 2 isn’t a dramatic step forward from the Versa or Versa Lite, but it does benefit from a nice AMOLED screen and a built-in mic that serves up access to Alexa. There’s no speaker, so you won’t hear Alexa say anything back, but it is one way to control compatible smart home devices. The physical buttons are gone, which changes the overall way you interact with the watch, but it’s not necessarily a bad omission. Pros: Beautiful AMOLED display

Alexa and Fitbit Pay integration

Excellent battery life Cons: No built-in GPS

Dearth of app availability

Limited onboard storage

Best Value Fitbit Versa 2

Health, wellness, and payments all in one This watch strikes a balance of being one of the best for tracking daily health and activity, while also being serviceable in several other ways. $200 from Best Buy

$200 at Fitbit

Best Style: Michael Kors Access Bradshaw 2



Source: Fossil

First and foremost, this smartwatch comes in sizes and styles for both men and women, and initially stands out for not looking like a typical smartwatch. The classy look comes in a variety of colors, and even some extra design tweaks to add some flair to its overall appearance. It’s an objectively nice-looking watch in any of its variants and straddles the line between dressy and casual. The 1.7-inch AMOLED screen is what sets it apart the most from a standard watch with a similar design. Running on Wear OS, it comes with the trappings of that system, including access to Google Assistant and Google Pay. It’s not necessarily the best thing to wear for rigorous workouts or runs, simply because of its weight and the fact that silicone bands are better at absorbing sweat. But as a daily activity tracker, it does the job. It even has a good level of waterproofing, making it possible to take for a swim in the pool. Dedicated watch faces complement the customizable ones that are available. This is the kind of watch where you might want to turn on the always-on display to add to its look. Battery life isn’t exceptional, and the always-on display will sap that even faster, dropping it to 24 hours per charge. Pros: Classy and elegant design

Michael Kors custom watch faces

Built-in GPS and NFC Cons: Not ideal for sweaty workouts

Could be too big for some wrists

Battery life isn’t exceptional

Best Style Michael Kors Access Bradshaw 2

A touch of luxury peppered with modern tech. Class meets functional tech in this attractive combination that can cater to both men and women, courtesy of several variant colors. $250 from Best Buy

Best for Runners: Garmin Vivoactive 4



Source: Garmin

To start with, it’s important to note that the Vivoactive 4, which is a large 45mm size, also comes in a smaller 40mm size, though it goes by a slightly different moniker in the Vivoactive 4S. They are all but identical in what they offer, save for a larger battery in the bigger model, and a rose gold variant in the smaller one. There are built-in GPS and 5 ATM water-resistance, making this just as good for swimming as it is for running. In the latter case, the watch can track a route without a phone, yet it also takes things further to glean insight. The newest feature is the Pulse Ox sensor to monitor blood oxygen saturation levels and respiration to track breaths taken per minute. That’s on top of the altitude acclimation for running at higher elevations. It’s not exclusively a running watch like Garmin’s Forerunner models tend to be, but this caters heavily to runners without skimping on other fitness features. There are several different workouts available to choose from, plus the Pulse Ox sensor can be helpful in getting better sleep. Then there’s the Body Battery Energy monitor to track energy and stress levels throughout a day. Battery life is reasonable throughout, especially when GPS is turned off. You can go up to four or five days with standard usage, but GPS takes its toll and can be the major factor in how long it lasts per charge. Pros: Solid running features

Built-in GPS

5 ATM water-resistance

Pulse Ox sensor

Solid battery life Cons: 45mm has limited color options

Garmin Pay needs to grow

Expensive

Best for Runners Garmin Vivoactive 4

Going out for a run and clearing the air Garmin squeezes in a variety of features into a smartwatch that not only supports runners well but also tracks plenty of other activities. $350 from Best Buy

$340 at Amazon

Best for Casual Use: Skagen Falster 3



Source: Daniel Bader / Android Central

It’s hard to put the Falster 3 in a specific box because it doesn’t really focus on one particular feature or focus. It’s a stylish 42mm watch in its own right, yet equipped enough to handle a fair bit of functionality. Wear OS has its limits, and there’s nothing branding can do about that, but in spite of that, this is a nice option for casual use. The AMOLED display is nice and vivid, while the internal components add to the overall package. Built-in GPS means the watch can handle tracking the route on a run, Google Assistant adds effective voice support and NFC makes payments as easy as tapping your wrist. Activity tracking may largely depend on what app you’re using, but in any case, the watch more than suffices for those using it to keep tabs on your average day. Battery life is average, lasting about a day, which fits right in with a casual smartwatch, as heavy-duty users would probably find that to be a problem here. The design and styling are unique and understated all at once, fitting right in for most occasions. It is pricey for something that isn’t great at one set feature, but it checks enough boxes to be a crowd-pleaser for most. Pros: Excellent design

Built-in GPS and NFC

Space for storing music Cons: Battery life isn’t robust

Expensive

Best for Casual Use Skagen Falster 3

Offering a little bit of everything. For the enterprising influencer or YouTuber needing some kit in the field, or at home, this kit is a pretty good place to start. $295 from Skagen

Best on a Budget: AmazFit Bip



Source: AmazFit

Don’t mistake this for an Apple Watch clone, though a resemblance at first glance isn’t out of the question. The squared 1.28-inch display isn’t of the highest quality, which is understandable for a sub-$100 smartwatch. It’s largely about making compromises, particularly when it comes to the overall user experience involved. This won’t run Wear OS, Tizen, Fitbit OS or any other known platform. So, no apps that you can integrate to expand its feature set. What you will get is a decent collection of features you’d expect from any smartwatch, like GPS tracking, heart rate monitoring, step counting and more. It’s the battery life that really sets it apart, lasting up to 30 days with regular use, or up to 45 days with limited notifications coming in. For a smartwatch on a tight budget and reasonable expectations, the AmazFit Bip covers the bases. Pros: Looks a lot like the Apple Watch

GPS and heart rate monitor

Outstanding battery life Cons: No app store whatsoever

No way to respond to notifications

Limited strap options

Best on a Budget AmazFit Bip

An affordable way to look like you have the real thing. That this looks like an Apple Watch is part of the charm, but this watch pulls its weight well for the price of entry. $80 from Best Buy