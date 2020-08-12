Best Back-to-School Sales 2020: The Ultimate Deals Guide

A new school season is looming, but with most schools remaining closed until after Christmas to slow the transmission of COVID-19, there’s a newfound expectation on both parents and students to buy expensive electronics to bring the classroom home. Fortunately, there are several back-to-school sales in full swing — and more imminent — to make transforming the front room into an education station a little lighter on the wallet.

For every must-have deal, there at least a dozen bad.

That’s why it’s important to not only consult an impartial source of buying advice (like Digital Trends) to find out whether the offer you’re looking at is really worth your hard-earned cash, but to also have an understanding of the tricks retailers use to dupe customers into thinking they’re looking at an unmissable deal. Fortunately, we’ve thrown together some expert advice to help you get the best possible deal this back-to-school season.