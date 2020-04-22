Best Battle Royale Games for PlayStation 4 in 2020

Battle royale has become one of the most popular video game genres, letting large numbers of players show off their skills as individuals or small teams by eliminating all their enemies. Like a digital version of The Hunger Games, these games see players competing for equipment and fighting to survive even as the terrain itself can turn against them. The genre’s popularity is led by a few games with all-ages appeal, but major titles from other genres have sought to capitalize on it by adding battle royale modes. Get into the action with these top PlayStation 4 titles.

★ Featured favorite: Fortnite Battle Royale

Single-player no more: Red Dead Online: Make It Count/Gun Rush

The pioneer: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegounds

GTA shenanigans: Grand Theft Auto Online: Smuggler’s Run

Survive the fallout: Fallout 76 Nuclear Winter

A grand royale: Battlefield V Firestorm

Squad up: Apex Legends

Answer the call: Call of Duty: Warzone



★ Featured favorite :



Fortnite Battle Royale



There is a reason that this game is so popular. Fortnite delivers fun, fast-paced gameplay with options like 50 v 50 battle royale, aerial battles or Limited Time Modes. Foregoing a dark and gritty atmosphere, the game has a lot of appeal for kids as well. It’s also a way to show off your creativity by designing custom maps you can share with friends. $20 at Amazon



Single-player no more :



Red Dead Online: Make It Count/Gun Rush



Red Dead Redemption 2 may have been defined by its single-player campaign, but its two battle royale modes keep players coming back for more. Make It Count and Gun Rush throw groups players onto an ever-shrinking map where they must fight for survival. Gun Rush is much faster paced than Make It Count, featuring a 32-person battle to be the last player standing. $48 at Amazon

The pioneer :



PlayerUnknown’s Battlegounds



PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds arguably started the battle royale phenomenon. It’s a bit rough around the edges, but offers a variety of maps in different environments for you to challenge yourself on. Play by yourself or team up with up to three other players and fight to upgrade your character by finding new weapons and armor. $21 at Amazon

GTA shenanigans :



Grand Theft Auto Online: Smuggler’s Run



IGrand Theft Auto V players have access to GTA Online, a multiplayer game set in an evolving open world that runs parallel to the main story of GTA V. The Smuggler’s Run update launched in 2017 introduced Motor Wars, a competitive mode where two to four teams of players are dumped into a post-apocalyptic warzone and fight it out with weaponized vehicles and other heavy artillery. This is a perfect choice for fans of Max Max: Fury Road. $29 at Amazon

Survive the fallout :



Fallout 76 Nuclear Winter



Fallout 76 received a battle royale mode in June where players have to fight as a ring of fire closes around them, looting anything they can find. Along with facing 51 other players, you’ll also be confronted by monstrous creatures. Unlock perks by competing and you’ll be able to carry over some of the benefits to the main game. $15 at Amazon

A grand royale :



Battlefield V Firestorm



Much like the game it takes place in, Battlefield V’s entry into the battle royale genre is complete with tons of destruction. Environments crumble as 64 players try their best to survive and kill each other. With all of the action taking place on a massive map (even for Battlefield’s standards), this is one of the most remarkable and enjoyable battle royale experiences released in recent memory. $20 at Amazon

Squad up :



Apex Legends



Choose from a wide variety of quirky characters with their own skills and team up with other players to form a three-person squad and compete in 60-person matches. Learn how to use your abilities synergistically and resurect your teammates to keep them fighting. Compete regularly to unlock new characters and weapons. $13 at Amazon

Answer the call :



Call of Duty: Warzone



Released in March, the free-to-play game is set in the world of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Form a three-person team and parachute into a collapsing map where up to 150 players will fight for survival. The game also features a Plunder mode where your objective is to collect more cash than any other team by completing contracts and killing enemies. Free at PlayStation Store

A ton of great choices

Each of the above battle royale titles provides a distinct way to experience the genre. Leading titles like Fortnite and Apex Legends will give you an appreciation of the genre and its competitive spirit, and you can spend countless hours mastering your skills and playing with friends.

If you want to get acquainted with battle royale’s roots, you should pick up PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, which remains a top esports title. If you’re prefer to ease yourself in by trying the mode as part of a franchise you’re familiar with, Battlefield V Firestorm gives first-person shooter players a new way to fight it out in a chaotic and destructible environment.

The popularity of battle royale games shows no signs of waning, dominating streaming feeds and video game tournaments. Find out what all the hype is about by jumping into one of these titles and making some new friends and enemies.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.