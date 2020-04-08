Best Budget Monitors For Under $200 – Cheap Monitors For Working From Home

More people are working from home every day, but it can be difficult transitioning into working within your home, especially if your office has a lot of the tools you need for your daily duties. One of them might even be a monitor, and while you may not need to plug your laptop into one to get your work done, they’re a handy tool to have that increases your screen space and makes doing your work easier. To help make the transition easier, we’ve collected an assortment of the best budget monitors under $200, all of which feature free Amazon Prime shipping, so you don’t have to leave the house to get your cheap display.

Of course, while we’re focusing on cheap monitors that are good for your daily work routine, many of these computer monitors are also great for gaming. Just keep in mind that they won’t stack up against their more expensive counterparts–these are still budget PC monitors, after all.

Quick look: Best cheap monitors for working from home

Many of these monitors are currently discounted, though please note that Amazon’s prices fluctuate on a dime, so what you see below may not represent what you see when you click through. Please note the price before you make your final purchase.

Note: The prices shown below indicate a product’s standard list price and may not reflect any current discounts or other fluctuations.

$180

Acer makes great, expensive displays, but it also knows how to produce an excellent cheap monitor as well. The KG241Q is perfect for gaming–though it’s also great for day-to-day business tasks–with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, giving you an important edge in competitive shooters. It also boasts FreeSync with AMD graphics cards, which lets you leave the V-Sync option in your games turned off to optimize performance without the fear of screen tearing.

$145 ( $180 )

If you want a curved monitor, then the AOC C24G1 is the best cheap option. It features a curved 23.6-inch display at a 1080p resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. Not only will it serve you well for work, but it’ll kick some serious butt when it’s time to game. It also features FreeSync for AMD graphics cards to make for an extra-smooth experience without screen tearing. This means you don’t need to enable V-Sync, which is known to cause a hit in performance.

$151.72

AOC makes great budget monitors that are more than capable of handling your workday, entertainment, and even some serious gaming needs. The 27V2H boasts a 27-inch, 1080p display with a 75Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time. This particular monitor is also extremely thin, so even if you don’t have a lot of space, this won’t take up much more.

$200

This Acer monitor is a great companion to your workday with its 27-inch IPS display. It’s also very thin, so it can fit on almost any desk or table. If you’re looking for a budget monitor to plug your work laptop into, the R271 is an excellent choice.

$114 ( $120 )

Asus makes great monitors, whether they’re several hundred dollars or more budget-friendly. The Asus VS247H is the latter and is perfect for your 9-to-5 while also being capable of handling entertainment and gaming once you clock out, thanks to its 2ms response time.