Best Buy discounts Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-canceling headphones by $70

Working from home has wonderful aspects such as the dress code and proximity to your favorite snacks, but trying to focus in a noisy environment doesn’t fall on the wonderful side of the ledger. Fortunately, Best Buy has a solid deal on the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-canceling over-the-ear headphones. The WH-1000XM3s are perfect for blocking out kids’ noise when you work from home.

Digital Trends named the Sony WH-1000XM3 the best noise-canceling over-the-ear-headphones for 2020. Senior Editor Caleb Denison wrote, “Sony’s WH-1000XM3 absolutely knock it out of the park. You can’t buy a better pair of wireless, noise-canceling headphones.” With many more people than ever before now working from home, we’re on alert for home office deals. We’re especially attentive to headphone deals, and when we saw Best Buy’s price cut on the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones, we jumped at the chance to share the deal with you.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 connect to smartphones and other audio devices such as streaming players, cars, TVs, and more via Bluetooth. Sony’s Sense Engine Adaptive Sound Control analyzes your activity automatically adjusts the ambient sound so you can listen or concentrate. An HD noise-canceling processor QN1 shuts down the sound you don’t want to hear. Powered 1.57-inch drivers with Liquid Crystal Polymer diaphragms deliver deep bass, and high-frequency sound to 40 kHz, so sounds you want to hear are loud and clear.

Thirty hours per battery charge mean you can wear the Sony headphones all day if you wish. Recharging takes about three hours. You can use voice commands to manage the WH-1000XM3s with Siri, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 come with a USB-C charging cable, plug adapter for in-flight uses, an audio cable for wired connections, and a case to carry everything. The headphones and case are available in black or silver.

Usually $350, Best Buy reduced the price of the Sony WH-1000XM3 to $278 for this sale. If you need a way to block out noise at home or anywhere you go so you can focus on work, listen to your favorite playlists, or just spend some quiet time, grab this Best Buy deal

