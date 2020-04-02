Best Buy discounts these (must-have) LG and Samsung 4K TVs

Looking for the best value for a 4K TV? In a market as saturated as televisions, it can be difficult to find “the one.” That’s why we’ve scoured the internet and filtered through hundreds of 4K TV deals on Best Buy to organize one neat list with three prime options for you to pick from. The best home theaters aren’t inexpensive but for as low as $350 on Best Buy, you can still get a good upgrade without spending too much. With brands like Samsung and LG, you can guarantee that your personal entertainment setup will never be the same again.

The Samsung NU6900 Series 4K TV is ideal for homeowners who want to upgrade their home entertainment hubs without splurging on a television that’s two or three times more expensive than it needs to be. It’s simple, sleek, and on the more affordable end of the upmarket spectrum. The 55-inch screen displays pictures in beautiful 3,840 x 2,160 resolution to bring each scene to life in vivid color and attention-grabbing detail. The proprietary PurColor technology works in perfect harmony with the built-in contrast enhancer and HDR10+ to create breathtaking imagery that will augment even the simplest of images to 4K quality. With rich blacks to bring out the pop of every color, you’re seeing everything exactly as the editors imagined. It’s a bit dark when watching in a bright room, however, but the difference is negligible.

The Samsung NU6900 Series also has several streaming services for you to enjoy, with all the most popular ones like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and HBO Now to name a few. Unfortunately, the TV doesn’t have a built-in voice assistant. So if you’re one to enjoy the voice-powered benefits of Alexa or Google Assistant, you might find this 4K TV a bit lacking. To compensate, as it’s a smart TV, you can connect it to your pre-existing SmartThings network to make it just as automatic as the rest of your home. The convenience that comes with smart home devices is near- priceless, and the Samsung NU6900 Series 4K TV is no different. If you want to take your movie-viewing experience to the next level, check it out on Best Buy where it’s on sale for $350, $30 off its retail price.

If you want something a little more robust, you can go for the LG UM6900PUA 4K TV instead. It’s stylish and can comfortably fit in any home entertainment setup with ease. For $50 more than the Samsung NU6900, you’re getting an extra five inches and a few extra features to go with it. Its 60-inch display delivers a superb frame-by-frame experience in gorgeous 3,840 x 2,160 resolution that gives you the satisfaction that comes with enjoying all your favorite movies and TV shows in better quality than you’ve ever seen them before. It also features an IPS display that maintains lifelike color accuracy with advanced color mapping and HDR compatibility to make each colored pixel of whatever you’re watching as vibrant as they can be. You’re also getting the widest viewing angles available, so no matter where you’re seated, you’re always getting the best seat in the house.

If you already have the Apple HomeKit set up, then you can easily add the LG UM6900PUA to your list of connected devices for unbeatable convenience. You also have the privilege of having Siri as a built-in voice assistant, so you always have full access to the 4K TV, even if you lose the remote in your couch. In terms of entertainment selection, you have a multitude of streaming service options to choose from like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, and Apple TV+. If you want to take advantage of the 70-plus premium channels available, the LG UM6900PUA 4K TV also has HLG technology to enhance any broadcast, so that you can enjoy your scheduled TV shows just as you would any movie shot in 4K. If you want an excellent 4K TV, you can’t go wrong with this one. You can find it on Best Buy where it’s on sale for $400.

If you’re willing to shell out for one of the largest available 4K TVs on the market that still manages to pump out images in picture-perfect quality, then you’ll want to opt for the Samsung 6NU6900 4K TV. Its size isn’t just for show. A TV this big can transform any home theater setup into your own private cinema with incredible coverage without being unnecessarily bulky. It provides world-class entertainment in fantastic crystal-clear 3,840 x 2,160 resolution, and with Samsung’s PurColor technology and HDR10+, you’re getting photorealistic visual quality with exuberant colors and incredibly powerful contrasts. No matter what you’re watching, you’ll be viewing it at its best. This is only emphasized with a 4K upscaler that augments any Full HD 1080p videos and elevates them to be as close as they can get to 4K resolution. Its only weakness is an aversion to bright lights, but it’s still powerful enough to be enjoyable in any setting.

Just like the 55-inch Samsung NU6900, this 4K TV also comes with SmartThings compatibility, so you can fully automate your TV in addition to the rest of your smart home. If you’re starved for content, the Samsung Universal Guide pulls content from all the best streaming services into one navigational menu for you to pick and choose at your liking. Some of these include all-time favorites like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. If you prefer watching standard TV broadcasts, this TV comes with HLG to display any regular TV shows or pay-per-view events as if they were natively 4K resolution. The Samsung NU6900 4K TV also has its own Dolby Digital Plus surround sound speakers to give you the full audio-visual package without the need for an external sound system. If you want quality and quality, you can’t go wrong with this one. Its retail price of $600 has been dropped to just $580 on Best Buy.

