Best Buy slashes prices of Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds

Transitioning into working from home and homeschooling your kids can be overwhelming, but it certainly helps if you are geared with the right tech tool kit. True wireless earbuds, for instance, are great not just for multimedia consumption but also for conference calls and online courses. You’ll also be able to enjoy the benefit of not having to deal with the discomfort and restrictions that come with wired or over-ear headphones. Planning to buy a pair? We’ve gathered here some of the best Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds deals available right now, with sale prices starting for as low as $110.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are among the first of the next-generation true wireless earbuds to hit the market. From design and performance to battery life, there’s a lot to love about this pair. Best of all, they don’t cost as much as the offerings from top brands Apple and Jabra.

These earbuds come in a small box complete with a charging case, a type-C USB cable, and three sets of sports fin and silicone ear tips. They boast an ergonomic triangular design that provides a great seal and a very solid fit, making them some of the most comfortable buds out there. They are also very lightweight and nearly unnoticeable once you put them in. Additionally, they come with an IPX2 rating so you can wear them for workouts and other sweaty activities without a problem. All these make the Galaxy Buds ready for go-anywhere, do-anything performance.

Once you pop them on your ears, you can jam out to your favorite tracks and other media and expect amazing clarity and warm bass. They perform well across a variety of genres, offering sound quality that’s on par or even better than the pricier models from Jabra and Apple. Sound profiles can also be customized by adjusting the equalizer modes.

The earbuds are easy to operate especially with app-based customizations allowing you to designate function on their touch-sensitive surfaces. Battery, on the other hand, provides up to six hours of runtime plus an additional seven hours through the charging case. Don’t miss the chance to score the Samsung Galaxy Buds on Best Buy while on sale. Get them now for only $110.

Apple enthusiasts looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds don’t need to look any further than Apple’s family of AirPods. This model, although not a match to the AirPods Pro, still beats most of the competition when it comes to range and stable wireless connection. They also carry Apple’s new H1 chip that promises to deliver a range of improvements over the first-generation, including lower gaming lag, faster connection for phone calls, and the “Hey, Siri” feature.

When compared with most rivals, the Apple AirPods sound just OK. Anyone who liked the original AirPods or even the wired EarPods will be happy about these AirPods, though. Their sound quality is still not the best but you can nonetheless expect to enjoy instrumentals that are smoothed over with a soft and pleasant warmth, along with clear midrange and treble as well as full and rich bass. These AirPods also sit gently on the ears, allowing for a relatively comfortable wear all while minimizing intrusion from background noise.

These Apple AirPods boast a battery life lasting up to five hours on a single charge. Total battery power is claimed to be more than 24 hours when combined with the reserve juice of the included charging case. Pick up a pair now on Best Buy at the discounted price of $140.

The AirPods 2 rock the same golf-tee look of their predecessors. Compared to their wired counterpart, the wireless charging case now has its LED lights moved to the front, which lets you see the charging status when the case is placed atop a Qi-compatible charging mat. You’ll still be able to use the lightning cable if you wish to juice it up the traditional way. As per Apple, the tiny case carries the same amount of reserve battery power it did three years ago, providing up to 24 hours of runtime, which still knocks down most competitors.

For sound quality, these AirPods fall under the “not bad” category and will remind you of the wired EarPod. They can deliver plenty of power even at a medium volume level, with the audio accompanied by powerful bass and pleasant instrumentals. You’ll also appreciate the warmth and softness they lend to certain songs. All in all, their sound signature is neither premium nor lackluster.

The AirPods 2 use the H1 chip which means faster wireless connection to devices. Other significant improvements covered by this chip include 50% more talk time then the first-gen AirPods, better battery life, and quick Siri access. Clear call quality even in a windy environment is also assured as the chip is able to get rid of distortions. You can order them today on B&H Photo Video at a discounted price of $170.

