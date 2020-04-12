Best Buy’s massive 1-day sale has $1,500 off MacBook Pro, 4K TVs from $349 & more

Looking for some big ways to save on tech right now? Whether it’s something you need for working from home and you don’t want to go broke getting it, or something you want and you’re looking for a bargain, Best Buy has the only weekend sale you should be paying attention to. For just one-day you can save hundreds at Best Buy on tech and electronics that include everything from the MacBook Pro to 4K TVs to a Philips Hue starter kit. That means the deals expire tonight at midnight, and if you order something they’ll have it ready for you for curbside pickup tomorrow. Or you can get delivery if you prefer that.

Prepare to Save Best Buy one-day electronics sale for delivery or curbside pickup

Ends tonight at midnight. Order for delivery or have it ready for curbside pickup by tomorrow. Save $1,500 on the MacBook Pro or $250 on the iMac. Get $30 off a Samsung 4K TV with a free Google Home Mini or $300 on a Samsung 65-inch 4K TV. Various Prices See at Best Buy

One part of the sale includes up to $1,500 off various models of the Apple MacBook Pro. This is your chance to get these computers for less than what Apple charges, and you can pick your favorite variation. Go for the least expensive option, which is down to $2,299.99 from a street price of $2,800. It includes an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an AMD Radeon Pro 560X graphics card.

Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

Or you can upgrade to the $2,649.99 MacBook, which actually retails for around $4,150. This version includes 32GB RAM, an AMD Radeon Pro Vega 20, a 1TB SSD, and more. It’s a beast of a machine and you’re rarely going to be able to save this much on it.

Look at the Samsung NU6900 55-inch 4K Smart TV. It’s down to $349.99 from $380 and includes a free Google Home Nest Mini with your purchase. So once you get it set up, you’ll actually be able to use your new smart home device to control the TV with your voice.

This Philips Hue Play starter kit is $30 off today, too. It’s down to $119.99. The kit includes two Philips Hue white & color ambiance Play bars and a Hue bridge. You can connect these devices to the bridge, which allows you to connect the whole set to your smart home and any other Philips Hue devices you might have. Put the light bars on the floor, on the back of your TV, or pointed at your wall. Let them create a whole new ambiance for you with 16 million colors you can choose from.

This sale is almost over before it began. Scroll through the options and pick your favorite before these prices disappear!