Best Capture Cards 2020 For Streaming On Twitch And YouTube

If you want to become a streamer on Twitch or a content creator on YouTube, then a capture card is essential. These handy devices can help you record and stream PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and even PC gameplay, and if you want to create high-quality videos, you’ll need a great capture card to do so. That’s why we’ve tested several capture cards to figure out which ones will help you make the best videos and streams possible, whether you’re on Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, or anywhere in between.

There are a few key things to consider when shopping for a capture card. The first thing you need to ask yourself is whether you want a portable capture card or an internal capture card that you insert into your PC’s motherboard. They both achieve the same results, though the internal capture cards don’t need to take up any extra space to get their job done and are generally easier to use if you want to capture your own PC’s feed. If you have a laptop, however, you’ll need an external capture card. You may also want to take your capture card with you on the go, whether that’s to events, on vacation, or a friend’s house. Once you figure out what your needs are, the choice is even easier.

Next, you should consider what the device is capable of capturing–this includes the max resolution, refresh rate, HDR, and more.

Refresh rate is actually quite simple. A screen with a 60Hz refresh rate is capable of showing you 60 images per second–or 60 frames per second. The vast majority of capture cards can only capture up to 60 FPS, so you don’t need to worry too much about this–though if you’re playing on a PC, you may still want to enjoy your ultra-high refresh rates while recording. This is where passthrough comes in.

You’ll notice that each device has a different range of passthrough. This refers to the signal that the capture card is able to “pass through” itself and on to your own screen while recording. In some cases, devices are capable of capturing certain resolutions and refresh rates while passing through higher resolutions and refresh rates–for example, capturing 1080p and 60Hz but passing through 1440p and 144Hz. The passthrough capabilities of each device are different, so be sure to think of your setup and what device can accommodate you.

Thankfully, if you’re strictly playing and recording your consoles, then you’re covered on all fronts. The PS4 Pro and Xbox One X are capable of resolutions up to 4K with 60 frames per second, something multiple capture cards are capable of recording. Several consoles also feature HDR support, and while you may want to record everything you’re able to see from your console, HDR capture isn’t necessarily something you should worry about. HDR stands for high-dynamic range, which refers to the range of colours a device and game are able to display. TVs and content that support HDR often have beautiful bright colours, making a huge impact on the overall image quality. Capturing HDR footage is an appealing prospect, but it requires expensive equipment and only people with HDR-capable screens will be able to enjoy it. If you still want to experience your console’s HDR for yourself, then you’ll want to keep an eye out for devices capable of HDR passthrough.

There are quite a few professional-grade capture cards out there that are made for filmmaking and cameras. These can work with consoles and your PC, but they’re very expensive and totally gratuitous for the content most YouTubers and Twitch streamers make. We’ve left these types of products out and focused on the best capture cards that will be most useful for video game content creators.

As we try out more capture cards, we’ll be sure to update this list with any we find exceptional. In the meantime, be sure to check out the best capture cards we’ve already tested and vouch for below. Plus, see our full guide to the best streaming accessories, from microphones to webcams, if you’re looking to start creating content on Twitch, YouTube, or elsewhere.

Quick look: Best capture cards for 2020

Elgato’s new 4K60 S+ is the most exciting capture card on this list, thanks to its on-board video encoder and the ability to capture footage directly to an SD card. All you have to do is plug in your console via HDMI, press the capacitive touch button, and you’re recording–no PC needed. And considering its portable form factor, the Elgato 4K60 S+ makes for a great option when going to events like PAX, where you might be able to capture footage of games before they release. It features 4K HDR and 60 frames per second passthrough as well as no noticeable lag, making it something you can leave plugged in at all times. Unfortunately, unlike Elgato’s internal 4K60 Pro card, it does not support passthrough for 1080p and 240Hz or 1440p and 144Hz.

The price can also be a deterrent for casual content creators. There’s no doubt that the portability, SD card recording, and video-encoding capabilities are attractive features, but they come at a price–one that’s actually quite high. If you don’t absolutely need everything the 4K60 S+ has to offer, then you may not want to shell out the extra cash required to pick one up.

If you’re looking for a cheaper portable capture card, then Elgato’s HD60 S+ is a great option. It’s capable of capturing up to 1080p and 60 FPS and passthrough of 4K HDR and 60 FPS. This makes it a great capture card that you can keep plugged in at all times, though you will need a PC to record your gameplay–the HD60 S+ does not have an SD card slot. This capture card is perfect for Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, and any other streaming or video platform you want to create for.

Razer, known for its excellent gaming keyboards and mice, also makes a great capture card. Slick and discrete, it’s easy to place anywhere on your desk and keep a low profile, while capturing up to 1080p and 60 FPS with passthrough for 4K and 60 FPS. It unfortunately does not support HDR passthrough. Its unique feature allows you to plug in a 3.5mm microphone and headphones to record your voice and monitor your audio respectively–this is perfect if you plan on streaming with a gaming headset.

The Elgato 4K60 Pro is the best internal PCIe capture card out there. It’s capable of capturing gameplay up to 4K and 60 frames per second, and it’s easy to set up, too: All you have to do is plug it into your motherboard and download the drivers to get it working. It can capture HDR and passthrough up to 1080p at 240Hz and 1440p at 144Hz. These passthrough capabilities are particularly useful if you’re going to use this card to capture your own PC’s gameplay, as you won’t have to sacrifice your own experience while recording or streaming. It also works seamlessly with the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. With some third-party accessories, I was even able to capture retro platforms like the Nintendo GameCube.

The HD60 Pro is a version of Elgato’s internal PCIe card that supports capture and passthrough up to 1080p and 60 frames per second. It has fewer features and capabilities than the 4K60 Pro, but it also comes at a much cheaper price. If capturing in 4K HDR isn’t something that interests you, then the HD60 Pro is more than enough to handle your streaming and recording needs, especially if you’re an aspiring streamer or YouTuber.