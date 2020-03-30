Best Cheap Smart LED Light Bulbs in 2020

Source: Amazon

Cheap Smart LED Light Bulbs

Arguably the easiest way to smarten up your home is with a smart light bulb. All you need to do is unscrew your existing traditional bulb, replace it with a smart one, download the app, connect, and voila! You can control the bulb from your phone, or even sometimes by voice. There are plenty of smart light bulbs out there, but when it comes to simple and affordable, the LiFX 1,100-lumen bulb is an excellent option because it has built-in Wi-Fi and thus doesn’t require a separate hub, can display up to 16 million colors, and works with all major voice control platforms.

When it comes to simplicity of use and affordable pricing, you can’t go wrong with this handy light bulb. It can replace any standard A19-sized 11W dimmable bulb to display up to 16 million colors, including both warm and cool whites. Because it has built-in Wi-Fi, you don’t need a separate hub, making it easy to set up. You can control it from the mobile app as well as by voice using Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit with a compatible smart speaker. With a beam angle of 135-degrees and a life span of 22.8 years based on using it up to three hours a day, it also employs a pretty funky look. Pros: Built-in W-Fi

No hub required

Up to 16 million colors

Works with voice assistants Cons: Some report connectivity issues

Not designed for outdoor use

Best Overall LiFX 1,100 Lumen Bulb

Versatile and hub-free for easy set-up and use This bulb can work with Google, Amazon, and Apple for voice control. And without the need for a hub, set-up and connection to Wi-Fi are simple, too. $47 from Amazon

$29 at Walmart

Best for Smart Home Set-up: Sengled Smart Light Bulb



If you are adding this bulb to an existing smart home, or looking to expand to create one, it’s a perfect complement, able to be used with scenes and routines. It works with both Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control with a compatible smart speaker. You can also add it to scenes and routines with SmartThings and Wink when paired with a compatible hub, like the Sengled Smart Hub or Wink or Alexa devices that have built-in hubs. Available individually or in 2-, 4-, or 8-pack kits, it can become a part of a larger smart home set-up. Plus, it’s energy-efficient using 80% less energy than incandescent bulbs. The beam angle is 240-degrees so you can get the light right where you want it. Pros: Works with compatible hubs

Alexa and Google assistant

Create scenes/routines Cons: Requires hub

Best for Smart Home Set-up Sengled Smart Light Bulb

Add the bulb to existing scenes and routines Add multiple of these bulbs to different rooms of the home, pair it with a compatible hub, and control it by voice using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. $9 from Amazon

$15 from Best Buy

Best for Integration: Philips Hue White A19 LED Smart Bulb



Source: Philips

One of the most popular brands in this space, this bulb is ideal if you plan to use several different smart devices in the home, including multiple bulbs. Ideal for those looking to expand beyond just a single bulb, Philips Hue bulbs can be set up for whole-home systems. Add up to 10 Hue Bluetooth or Zigbee bulbs to the system and control them via an app, voice, or as part of an existing Hue system. Control the lights from home or even while you’re away using the mobile app. You can also add accessories like motion sensors and smart switches and control them all through the same interface. And with a life span of up to 22 years or 25,000 lifetime hours based on industry averages, you don’t have to worry about replacing them. Pros: Integrates easily with any system

Alexa and Google assistant

Create scenes/routines Cons: Requires Hue hub

Best for Integration Philips Hue A19 LED Smart Bulb

Millions of colors and integration with a Hue system Use a Hub to control as many as 50 smart lights from your phone or by voice. $15 from Amazon

$45 for a 2-pack from Best Buy

Best for Ambiance: TECKIN Smart Bulb



Whether you’re cozying up to a book or preparing to entertain friends, these bulbs can be set to the right color and shade for your mood and desired activity through touch commands in the app or by voice. Create groups of bulbs, so you get the perfect lighting in every room. It offers up to 16 million colors and shades, voice control via Google Assistant and Alexa, and the ability to not only create groups of lights but to dim the lights in every room and set them to the right shades with one touch of a button in the Smart Life app or a single vocal command. Rated to save up to 60% energy consumption compared to standard bulbs, they can also last for up to 30,000 hours of use or 27.39 years (when used about three hours per day). Pros: Voice control via Alexa, Google

16 million colors/shades

IFTTT support Cons: Requires 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network

Best for Ambiance TECKIN Smart Bulb

Set the right mood and the perfect ambiance in your home Need to set the right mood for an occasion? This bulb is ideal for that, offering up to 16 million colors and shades, voice control via Google Assistant and Alexa, and the ability to create groups of lights. $20 from Amazon

Best for Microsoft: TP-Link Kasa Smart Bulb



Source: TP-Link

If you use Microsoft Cortana as a voice assistant of choice, this is the perfect smart bulb for you. It can be controlled by Microsoft’s Cortana digital assistant as well as Alexa and Google, providing additional voice control options. And it has the added benefit of direct connection to Wi-Fi, no hub needed, making set up a breeze. You’ll get multi-colored options for light to match whatever your mood or occasion. Control it from anywhere using an Android or iOS device, including dimming the lights, changing the color, and turning the lights on and off. Pros: Works with Microsoft Cortana

Alexa and Google assistant

No hub required Cons: Only 800 lumens

Best for Microsoft TP-Link Kasa Smart Bulb

Control the bulb with Microsoft Cortana, Alexa, or Google Voice controllable by Microsoft Cortana, this smart can connect easily to your home’s Wi-Fi, so you’re up and running in no time. $30 from Amazon

$25 at Walmart

Best for Brand Reputation: C by GE LED Smart Bulb



Source: GE

In terms of brand recognition when it comes to lighting, you can’t get any better than GE. These color-changing bulbs come with voice control, millions of colors, and the ability to add them to smart home scenes and schedules. The app is available for both Android and iOS devices and works with both Alexa and Google for voice control. As a bonus, it comes with a smart plug for making other standard devices smart. Plug it into any standard power outlet, plug a device into it, like a fan, lamp, or coffeemaker, and then control the device from the same smartphone app, including turning it on and off remotely. Pros: Reputable brand

Alexa, Google voice control

Create scenes/schedules Cons: Must buy with a smart plug

More expensive

Best for Brand Reputation C by GE LED Smart Bulb

Get peace-of-mind with this trusted brand This color-changing bulb can replace any standard A19 bulb to provide smart lighting you can control from an app or by voice. $47 from Amazon

$38 for a 2-pack from Best Buy

Best for Parties: Houkiper Color-Changing LED Light Bulb



While this bulb isn’t technically smart like the others, per se, unable to be controlled by voice or a mobile app, it does come with a smart remote that can be used for controlling it from across the room. It’s a simple solution for those who aren’t ready to delve full-speed into the smart home. There’s no Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection needed. Instead, it communicates with the included remote via infrared (IR), which can control more than one bulb. Select from 16 static colors or choose from four modes, including static, flash, strobe, and fade. The light will even remember the last color you used and activate that when you turn it on again. Pros: Simple to use

Comes with a smart remote

Strobe and flash lighting effects Cons: No smart home connectivity

No voice control

No app control

Best for Parties Houkiper Color-Changing LED Light Bulb

A simple solution for smart control via a physical remote If you’d rather stick to old school smart, this simple bulb can be controlled using a physical IR remote for changing colors and even effects like a strobe. $8 from Amazon