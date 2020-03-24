Source: Ara Wagoner / Android Central
Best
Chromebooks for Best Buy Curbside Pick-up
Android Central
2020
As backorders pile up and shipping dates stretch into April, you might be reaching the end of your technological rope trying to get a good Chromebook for you or your little one to use while we’re all stuck home. And of course, no one wants to go running all over town searching store shelves for what’s available, so I’ve sifted through Best Buy and found the best of the batch that you can get for safe, minimal-contact Curbside Pick-up. And you’re in luck: my favorite Chromebook on the market is still available right now.
- Best Overall: Lenovo Chromebook C340-11
- Big Screen, Low Price: HP Chromebook x360 14-du0023dx
- Best for Business: Lenovo Chromebook S345-14
- Premium Powerhouse: Google Pixelbook Go
- Super-sized: Lenovo Yoga C630 Chromebook
- Sleek and Stylish: HP Chromebook 15-de0523dx
Best Overall: Lenovo Chromebook C340-11
Source: Ara Wagoner / Android Central
If you want a compact Chromebook that you’d want to buy and use even if everyone weren’t being suddenly forced to work and learn from home, grab the Lenovo Chromebook C340-11 before it goes out of stock at Best Buy the way I’ve watched stock pop up and immediately sell out across the digital retail space for the last two months. It’s like whack-a-mole, honestly, and I understand the fervor: the Lenovo C340-11 is what I use everyday and I freaking love this little beauty.
As stated in my review of the C340-11, this little Chromebook improves on the first-gen Lenovo C330 in just about every way: it feels more solid and sophisticated in the hand, it’s got a longer battery life, and it gives you double the USB-A and USB-C ports. And it’s going to be supported until June 2026, so if you buy this for your 8th grader, it should last them clear through high school.
I’ve got the Sand Pink one, obviously, but the Platinum Grey looks just as good and works just as good while still being actually readily available for purchase, something the pink one hasn’t been able to claim since January, really. I wish that Best Buy stocked the 64GB model, but I’m just happy they have any C340-11 models in stock and available for same-day pick-up.
Auto Update Expiration date: June 2026
Pros:
- Dependable performance
- All-day battery life
- 6.5 years of support
- Excellent port configuration
Cons:
- Aluminum lid is scratch-prone
- Wish it was 64GB
Best Overall
Lenovo Chromebook C340-11
The best Chromebook on the market is at Best Buy.
You can get a long-lasting Lenovo laptop with a touchscreen and aluminum lid on sale while this same model is sold out at Amazon, Lenovo, Costco and just about every other retailer around. Don’t delay, get yours for curbside and drive home with it tonight.
Big Screen, Low Price: HP Chromebook x360 14-du0023dx
Source: Android Central
HP’s x360 Chromebooks are some of the most versatile around, and the 14-inch size is big enough for satisfactory split-screening without being too big to carry around like its 15.6-inch models. This model bucks the grey/black color scheme we see from so many Chromebooks for a shiny Ceramic White shell instead, and while I know you’d think White would show every bit of wear, tear and grime, it’s actually cleaner to keep clean than you’d think.
While I wish this model was 1080p, I’m happier with having a touchscreen than a higher resolution screen. It’s just so much easier to tap your screen than having to use a trackpad or mouse for every single little thing. Of course, that touchscreen is necessary when you flip the x360 over into tent or tablet modes, which I’m prone to doing on the couch after I work while reading comics and e-books.
Auto Update Expiration date: June 2026
Pros:
- 14-inch touchscreen
- Affordable 2-in-1
- Good for split-screening
Cons:
- Screen can feel dim
- Lackluster resolution
Big Screen, Low Price
HP Chromebook x360 14-du0023dx
A 14-inch 2-in-1 with an excellent price.
Don’t need all the bells and whistles with your big-screen Chromebook? HP gives you a touchscreen 2-in-1 that won’t strain your eyes or your wallet.
Best for Business: Lenovo Chromebook S345-14
Source: Lenovo
The least-known variant of the Lenovo 340 line, the S345-14, is the AMD variant of the S340-14 (which is the clamshell variant of the C340-11). This shares a similar design and feel with my beloved C340-11, but instead of getting a compact 2-in-1, you get a sleek clamshell with a 1080p touchscreen instead. The higher resolution is much appreciated on the larger screen, and after you try a touchscreen Chromebook, I all but guarantee you, you’ll never want to go back to a non-touch Chromebook.
The AMD processor here should be plenty powerful enough for your average work day or school day.
Auto Update Expiration date: June 2026
Pros:
- 14-inch 1080p touchscreen
- Lenovo durability
- AMD processor
Cons:
- Not a 2-in-1
- Scratch-prone aluminum
Best for Business
Lenovo Chromebook S345-14
The bigger, more practical brother to the C340-11.
If you’d rather have a 1080p screen than the 2-in-1 form factor, the Lenovo S345-14 is the Chromebook for you. It may be a clamshell, but it’s practical, still portable, and the 14-inch touchscreen is perfect for Freecell- I mean, finance reports!
Premium Powerhouse: Google Pixelbook Go
Source: Daniel Bader / Android Central
The Pixelbook Go is one of the most premium Chromebooks you can buy right now — though it’ll be outshined by the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook and the ASUS C436 when they arrive this summer — and while some of us still prefer the original Pixelbook’s 3:2 screen ratio and 2-in-1 form factor, this noticeably more compact clamshell is a definite contender for power-users who prefer a reasonably-sized laptop. This is also one of the most readily available Chromebooks today with 8GB of RAM, which power-users will definitely want for dozens upon dozens of tabs and for running Linux applications.
While the dev-oriented Pixelbook was all sharp corners and flat rectangles, the more friendly Go has rounded edges and a wavy ridged bottom that increases grip and stability. Blissfully quiet Hush Keys and a lightweight magnesium body like the Microsoft Surface line help add to the sophisticated look and feel of the Go, and as a Google-made Chromebook, the Pixelbook Go will be first in line for any and all new Chrome OS features.
Auto Update Expiration date: June 2026
Pros:
- 8GB of RAM
- Gorgeous touchscreen
- Ridged bottom for better grip
Cons:
- Not a 2-in-1
- Expensive
Premium Powerhouse
Google Pixelbook Go
Get Google’s latest laptop today.
While not the most affordable Chromebook on the block, Google’s clamshell Pixelbook Go is still a solid option for users seeking power, prestige, and early access to new features.
Super-sized: Lenovo Yoga C630 Chromebook
Source: Ara Wagoner / Android Central
For a big-screen touchscreen Chromebook that’s powerful enough for workaholics and the never-ending-workweek, the Lenovo C630 is a great option that was held back a long time by its price, but these days it justifies it pretty well. You get an 8th-Gen Intel i5 processor paired with 8GB of RAM for juggling all those tabs while you’re stuck in a marathon Hangouts Meet call, and there’s also 128GB of internal storage for downloading plenty of reports and documents — or downloading movies to watch on that big, bright, beautiful 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen.
I reviewed the 4K model of the C630 and it had the prettiest screen I’ve ever seen on a Chromebook, but I wouldn’t want to try traveling with it regularly. While it’s almost the size of 3lb Hershey bar, it’s actually closer 4 pounds and you will also need to carry its charger since that big, bright beautiful screen makes it harder to last a full work day on a single charge.
Auto Update Expiration date: June 2025
Pros:
- Big, beautiful touchscreen
- Excellent split-screening
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
Cons:
- Big and heavy
- Battery is just okay
Super-sized
Lenovo Yoga C630 Chromebook
This Chromebook is king of the home office.
This beefy Chromebook is great for watching movies in your hotel room or split-screening your way through long days of editing, but you’ll want to keep its charger handy.
Sleek and Stylish: HP Chromebook 15-de0523dx
Source: HP
HP may mostly be known for its smaller, education-focused Chromebooks, but it can make quite the sophisticated big-screen Chromebook, too. With a 15.6-in touchscreen, B&O speakers, and a quite fetching ceramic white lid with cloud blue chassis, the HP Chromebook 15 is more than a pretty face — it’s a pretty useful laptop, too.
Under the hood sits an i5 processor an 8GB of RAM to power your Android apps and multi-window workdays, and 128GB of storage to store all your work — and several films for watching when the network goes out and you can’t work. You can’t fold it back into stand mode for presentations or movie marathons in bed, but it’s a great Chromebook for work or playing at home. It’s a bit big for carrying back and forth every day, but it’s easy enough to bring along on vacations for watching videos in the hotel room.
Auto Update Expiration date: June 2025
Pros:
- Backlit keyboard
- 15.6-inch touchscreen
- Intel i5 with 8GB RAM
Cons:
- Not a 2-in-1
- Too heavy for travel
Sleek and Stylish
HP Chromebook 15-de0523dx
Big, bold and beautiful Chromebook.
With an i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, this big-screen Chromebook is all business in the office, and a party once everyone goes home.
Bottom line
Again, for most folks reading this right now, I implore you to grab the Lenovo Chromebook C340-11. It’s a great size, it’s got great battery life and durability, and it should last you several years longer than a sub-$300 laptop ought to be able to. You will get your money’s worth and your family members might even start asking for their own.
If you want to go big and get something more powerful, the Google Pixelbook Go offers power and prestige in a portable form factor, but you can save $100 and get a bigger screen — and more internal storage — with the Lenovo Yoga C630 instead.
Credits — The team that worked on this guide
Ara Wagoner themes phones and pokes YouTube Music with a stick. When she’s not writing help and how-to’s, she’s running around Walt Disney World with a Chromebook. You can follow her on Twitter at @arawagco. If you see her without headphones, RUN.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Save your Chromebook from terrible sound with an amazing speaker set
Laptop speakers suck. Here are a few easy ways to go from ‘aww’ to ‘aww yeah’ when listening to your Chromebook.
A guide to finding your new favorite Chromebook keyboard!
Whether you need it for an expensive Pixel Slate or a much cheaper Chromebit, you can get a great keyboard for Chrome OS devices of every style and connection type.
These accessories complete your Chromebook perfectly
Your Chromebook is a productivity machine, and staying productive wherever you are also means having the right accessories to complete the experience.
Leave a Reply