Best Digital Game Deals For PS4, Switch, Xbox One, And PC

The gaming industry has been moving toward a digital future for years now, but our current worldwide predicament has made digital games more vital. With shops closed and retailers like Amazon understandably prioritizing essential goods during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, digital is the way to go right now. Thankfully, the infrastructure is already set up for digital PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC games, so everything you could buy in store is available with the press of the button from the comfort of your couch. Even better? There are tons of great deals this week on digital games across all platforms, including discounts on brand-new releases like Doom Eternal and Resident Evil 3 Remake.

All three console digital storefronts–PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and Nintendo Eshop–are hosting massive spring sales, discounting hundreds of incredible games. PC users can save at multiple storefronts, including the Epic Games Store and Fanatical, which offers Steam codes. We’ve collected all of the best digital game deals on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in one place.

Also, if you’re watching your spending at the moment, we have a running list of every free game that’s being given away to promote social distancing.