Best Digital Game Deals For Switch, PS4, Xbox One, And PC This Week

For years now, digital storefronts have offered the easiest and fastest way to pick up new games. In our current climate, the ability to download new games on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC is even more useful. And it just so happens that there are a ton of great digital game deals across all platforms. We’ve put together a list–separated by platform–of all of the best digital game deals on consoles and PC, including nice discounts on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Borderlands 3, and Cuphead.

It’s been a particularly stellar month for digital game deals thanks to a myriad of spring sales. The Switch Eshop and PlayStation Store are still hosting their massive spring sales for the next week, while the Xbox Store currently has a bunch of deals on horror games. On PC, there’s a ridiculously good Humble Bundle available for PC games and a spring sale at Green Man Gaming.

Additionally, publishers and storefronts are giving away dozens of free games to promote social distancing, so don’t forget to check out our list of every free game up for grabs right now.

Pay $1 or more to unlock:

Pay $14.53 or more to unlock:

Pay $20 or more to unlock: