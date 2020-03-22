Best Disney Plus shows and movies to watch right now

As we continue to socially distance due to the spread of the coronavirus around the world, odds are you’re spending more time indoors than you may be used to. This change in routine could have you wondering what to do to fill your newly found downtime, and you may be looking for something new to watch. Disney Plus is a relatively new streaming service from Disney that brings the best of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo, and more into one place.

There is a whole lot of content on Disney+, which could make finding something new to watch a little overwhelming. Luckily, we’ve done the hard work and rounded up some of the best shows that you should be watching on Disney+ right now. From original series to shows meant for kids, the whole family, or options for just adults, see our guide below to get started right now.

What is Disney+ and how do I sign up?

If you aren’t familiar with Disney+ or have been holding out on signing up, now may be the time to learn more and get a subscription started. It brings pretty much the full collection of shows and movies from Disney, Pixar, Nat Geo, Marvel, and more into one service for a low montly cost that doesn’t require a long-term commitment.

You can get started with a Disney Plus subscription for just $5.99 per month, or combine it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month. Both give you access to the same Disney+ library, but obviously the bundle just gives you more services to watch.

Best shows to watch on Disney+ right now

There’ a lot of new shows coming to Disney+ in April, but that doesn’t help you if you’re looking for something new to watch right now. Don’t worry, though. We’ve sorted out some of the best options on Disney+, some of which you may have already heard of, and others may be new to you.

Let’s get right into it.

An original series: The Mandalorian

Now available: Frozen 2

A classic: The Simpsons

New episodes coming: Star Wars The Clone Wars

Oldie but goodie: So Weird

Original movie: One Day at Disney

Based on a book: Stargirl

Adult friendly: Black Panther

Celebrate women: Expedition Amelia



An original series :



The Mandalorian



If you’re a fan of Star Wars or just want to see what Disney has done with its first big-time original product of a show, The Mandalorian is a must-see. Odds are that you’ve seen something related to The Mandalorian or “The Baby” (aka “Baby Yoda”) online. Check it out now. Watch at Disney+

Now available :



Frozen 2



Frozen 2 made its streaming debut on Disney+ three months early thanks to the current situation the world is facing. It follows along Elsa and Anna and expands upon the storyline that the original Frozen showcased. If you haven’t seen it yet, you’ll want to check it out now. Watch at Disney+

A classic :



The Simpsons



The Simpsons originally debuted back in 1989 and now all 30 seasons of the show are available on Disney+. Whether you’ve seen them all, or have a lot of time to kill and want to finally see what it’s all about, you can start the journey now. Watch at Disney+

New episodes coming :



Star Wars The Clone Wars



There are seven seasons of Star Wars The Clone Wars available on Disney+, with the seventh season being the newest and last season of the show. Not all of the new episodes have debuted yet, so there’s still time to catch up on the old ones before the new ones show up to stream. Watch on Disney+

Oldie but goodie :



So Weird



All three seasons of the 1999 Disney Channel series are now available for streaming, though the kids might not want to watch this one alone. Disney’s own ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’-like show follows a young girl as she explores the paranormal and tours the world with her rockstar mom. There’s even an original soundtrack. Watch at Disney+

Original movie :



One Day at Disney



This movie offers a behind the scenes look at 10 different people who help bring the magic of Disney to live. It’s created through the lens of Bob Iger from Disney and gives you a new look at what goes into everything we see on the big screens. Watch at Disney+

Based on a book :



Stargirl



Stargirl is based off of a New York Times best-selling novel that follows a high-school boy as he pursues a love interest and how the two of them change their perception of themselves, and each other. Watch at Disney+

Adult friendly :



Black Panther



Any Marvel fan who hasn’t seen Black Panther should change that immediately. The movie follows the young king T’Challa as he uses his powers to save Wakanda and the world around it. Watch at Disney+

Celebrate women :



Expedition Amelia



This National Geographic show follows a reporter as she attempts to solve the crazy disappearance of Amelia Earhart. They follow clues, give background on Amelia herself, and more in this must-watch movie. Watch at Disney+

Any personal favorites we missed?

The Disney+ catalog is quite extensive and features a whole lot of shows and movies. Do you have a favorite that’s not included in this list? Be sure to drop a comment and let us know what you’re watching, so that others can enjoy it as well.

