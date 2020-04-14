Best External Monitors for your Chromebook in 2020

Source: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central

External Monitors for your Chromebook

Chromebooks are perfect on-the-go computers for a lot of people, but sometimes you just want to sit down, relax, and do your thing with a big display. That’s why almost every laptop, regardless of what software is running on it, has some sort of port to send video out to an external display. Chrome OS makes using desktop peripherals dead simple, and we’ve rounded up the best monitors for any situation. Our top recommendation is the incredible 32-inch 4K BenQ PD3220U, but we’ve also rounded up other great options with lower resolutions and price points.

You’ll find monitors from BenQ on any best-of list even if you’re not entirely familiar with the name, and the PD3220U, which comes in 27 and 32-inch sizes, is one of the best displays the company has ever built. Designed for digital content creation, the PD3200U has a 20 million:1 dynamic contrast ratio to give you the blackest blacks and the whitest whites. It also has specialized display modes for creators, such as Darkroom and Animation modes, and also includes Low Blue Light and ZeroFlicker features to protect your eyes. Rounding out the specs, you get a 60Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time, which is pretty much the baseline standard. The monitor is absolutely stunning and comes with two USB-C ports that let you daisy-chain two monitors together, along with HDMI and DisplayPort inputs (it has a Thunderbolt 3 port, but that’s not supported by Chromebooks, yet). This monitor also includes a Hotkey Puck G2, a desktop accessory that lets you quickly swap between different sources or preset display settings without messing around in clunky menus. The monitor can even act as a KVM switch if you need to connect more than one computer of any kind. Pros: Full-featured 4K HDR monitor

Excellent color accuracy

Custom display modes for creatives

Hotkey Puck G2

Features to prevent eye strain and damage Cons: Quite expensive

Thunderbolt 3 not yet supported by Chromebooks

Sizes might be too large for some

A 4K monitor that does it all This monitor from BenQ lets you easily switch between multiple sources so you can plug in your Chromebook as needed without fussing with cables. From $1,100 at Amazon

$1,200 at Best Buy

BenQ offers another great option at the same resolution as our top recommendation minus a few of the more premium features. However, that might be a compromise worth making when considering the significant price difference. You still get a top-notch gaming monitor with HDR support and a DisplayHDR 400 rating for outstanding color accuracy. It also offers BenQ’s eye-care technology with blue light filters and ZeroFlicker protection and intelligent brightness adjustments that account for the on-screen content along with the ambient lighting conditions in your room. For audio, you’ll enjoy integrated speakers along with a headphone jack. This monitor gives you multiple options for connecting your Chromebook, including HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, and USB-C — although the USB-C does not work for power supply, only video. The lack of Thunderbolt 3 here isn’t a factor for Chromebook users, so this is an excellent pick if you just want a reliable 4K monitor for using your Chromebook at home. Pros: 4K HDR display

144Hz Refresh rate

Ultra-slim bezels

Brightness Intelligence Cons: USB-C can’t be used to supply power to Chromebook

Thunderbolt 3 not yet supported

No built-in speakers

A 4K monitor for much less Set your home office up with this huge 4K monitor, an ideal second screen for your Chromebook for far less. From $530 at Amazon

From $528 at B&H Photo

This 32-inch 4K monitor by ViewSonic features a beautiful design with minimal bezel along the sides and top of the display. While there are features aimed primarily at gamers, everyone can enjoy the color reproduction from this UHD display and a 60Hz refresh rate with just a 5ms response time. While having a 4K monitor is a must in 2020, the ViewSonic delivers even further as the VX3211 is HDR10 compatible. This will give you the ultimate viewing experience while you’re either relaxing with some Netflix or doing some photo/video editing. And if you want to switch over to a PC or Mac, this monitor takes advantage of AMD’s Free Sync for even smoother refresh rates while gaming. We would have liked to see the VX3211 more “future-proof” with USB-C, but instead, you are limited to either HDMI 2.0 or DisplayPort. Another point of contention is the limitation of 60Hz as there are other options on the market around the same price point (or less expensive) with much-higher refresh rates. Pros: Ultra HD 4K Monitor delivers sharp image clarity

Nearly bezel-free design

Compatible with VESA Standard Mount

HDR10 support Cons: Unimpressive 60Hz refresh rate

No USB-C

Expensive

A reliable 4K monitor to use as a second screen ViewSonic’s 32-inch 4K monitor is an excellent option for gamers and creators alike that sports a sleek design with a gorgeous display. $384 from Amazon

$404 from B&H Photo

There are some significant savings to be had if you don’t really care about 4K for your Chromebook’s second screen. Case in point is the excellent Sceptre E248W-19203R, a monitor with a Full HD IPS display, adaptive-sync technology, and up to a 75Hz refresh rate with 5ms response time. There’s also an LED backlight, and it’s all crammed into a slim and frameless design (although the near-bezel less design is only available on the 24-inch model we’ve linked to below). In addition to offering a sleek design, Sceptre packed in some built-in speakers so you can still pump some tunes while you’re getting some work done. And with Adaptive Sync, this will assist in bridging the gap between your built-in GPU and the 75Hz refresh rate to reduce potential stuttering or image tearing. The adjustable stand is also on the VESA mount standard, so you can choose to mount it to the wall if you want to save space in your home office. There’s a lack of connectivity options — only HDMI and VGA — but if that suits the needs of you and your Chromebook, this is a heck of a lot of monitor at this price. Pros: 24-inch frameless design looks great

Great value for a Full HD monitor

Compatible with VESA wall mounts

Built-in speakers Cons: Only offers HDMI and VGA

Not as future-proof as a 4K monitor

A great option if you don’t care about 4K You don’t have to spend a lot to get a great monitor and ASUS proves it with this 27-inch HD monitor. From $103 at Amazon

From $103 at Walmart

Chromebooks are designed to be used on-the-go, so perhaps you want a second display that’s just as portable as your laptop. Enter the ASUS Zenscreen Go, a 15.6-inch HD portable monitor with a 7,800mAh battery that’s capable of delivering up to four hours of use on a single charge. This monitor comes with a Smart Cover that folds up as a kickstand in either landscape or portrait mode, depending on how you want to use it. There’s a USB-C and micro HDMI port available for connecting your Chromebook on the go. We’ve linked to the mid-range model, but if your Chromebook features a touchscreen display and you want touch support for your secondary display, too, ASUS has got you covered with a model that also ships with a compatible smart pen. Just take care when transporting it — it may be portable, but it’s not as rugged as your Chromebook. Pros: Features Type-C and Micro HDMI connections

Up to four hours of use on a full charge

Automatically senses screen orientation

Also designed to work with smartphones Cons: Not as rugged as we’d like

Pen hole is a weird design choice

A monitor that’s as portable and easy to use as your Chromebook. The ASUS is so slim and easy to use that it might become just as indispensable as your Chromebook. It also works excellent for mirroring your smartphone. $297 from Amazon

$300 from Best Buy

One reason people love Chromebooks is they’re way more budget-friendly than other laptop options — especially when compared to the MacBook lineup. So its good to know you don’t have to spend a lot to get a great monitor either, and AOC proves it with the 22V2H. This 1080p monitor, which starts at a 22-inch size (there are equally affordable 24- and 27-inch models available if you feel like splurging a bit), features an ultra-slim IPS panel-mounted with a three-sided frameless design that’s sleek and modern with nary a bezel to be seen. This model only connects via HDMI or VGA inputs but includes an HDMI cable, which is quite always nice to see (if your Chromebook only has USB-C there’s an adapter for that). You also get FlickerFree and LowBlue technologies implemented here as well to protect your eyes while enjoying the 75Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time provided Pros: Frameless, ultra-thin design is stunning and modern

IPS panel delivers realistic colors

Eye-care technology Cons: Only HDMI and VGA inputs

No support for 4K or HDR

A great option if you’d rather save your money The AOC 22V2H is proof that you don’t need to break the bank on an ultra-thin and modern secondary display for your laptop. $95 from Amazon

$155 from Amazon

If you want a monitor to take with you, why not get one that attaches directly to the back of your laptop? That’s where the SideTrak Portable Monitor comes in, as you can mount the display right to the lid of your laptop and slide it out to the side. This gives you the extra screen real-estate you need without the need for carrying an additional device around in your bag. And if you want to switch things up and flip the SideTrak Monitor into portrait mode, you can do that too with the included dock. After the SideTrak has been “unsheathed,” you can rotate it up to 180-degrees, ensuring that you get just the perfect angle. Those worried about it adding to much weight or thickness won’t have to worry as the SideTrak and mount measure in at less than an inch and weighs just 1.65 pounds. While the SideTrak is compatible with Chromebooks (along with Windows and Mac), you will have to download third-party software to get it working. Another downside is that you will have to drain the battery on your Chromebook, as there is no dedicated power source included. Plus, this 1080p is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate, so don’t expect to try and get any solid gaming sessions done with the SideTrak. Pros: Lighter than other monitors

Rotates 180-degrees

Can be used in portrait mode

Easily slides-out from holder Cons: No dedicated power source

Must install software to work

Refresh rate limited to 60Hz

It just attaches and slides out The SideTrak attaches to the back of your Chromebook and gives you more real-estate with carrying an additional device around with you. $300 from Amazon

$300 from Newegg

The LG 27UD58 may not look as pretty as other options, but LG has really gone out of its way to give users a great experience. This monitor sports a 4K UHD resolution, which is excellent for those who just want to get some work done or when it’s time to blow off some steam in games. LG has included multiple pre-set modes so that you can game in the best “conditions” based on whatever you’re playing. With Screen Split 2.0 and the on-screen controls, the 27UD58 is sure to be a great companion for those times where you have to grind and do some multi-tasking. The on-screen controls give you a slew of different settings to adjust and customize, so you get the best experience possible, regardless of what you are doing. Unfortunately, you’ll be “stuck” using either HDMI or DisplayPort as the 27UD58 does not feature USB-C as a connectivity option. Plus, the bezels are a bit larger than what we would expect to see from a desktop monitor, especially when the competition is getting slimmer. Finally, those looking for an adjustable monitor stand will be disappointed, as you’ll need to find a monitor stand of your own if you need to change the height of the 27UD58. Pros: Compatible with VESA mounts

Built-in software for easier window management

Various display pre-set modes included

Multiple connection options Cons: No USB-C

Bezels bigger than similar options

Included stand not adjustable

An all-around, solid 4K monitor The LG 27UD58 is a reliable 4K UHD monitor that will be great for gamers or those who need to try and multi-task on the bigger screen. $379 from Amazon

$300 from B&H Photo