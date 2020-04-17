Best Fitbit Charge 4 Bands in 2020

The Fitbit Charge 4 is finally available to purchase and it’s an extremely impressive fitness tracker. If you know that you don’t typically fancy the proprietary bands, now is the time to stock up on some new ones. You’ll be happy to know that the Fitbit Charge 3 bands are also compatible with the new device. We’ve gathered up some excellent options for you to consider.

Affordable breathability: Wepro Waterproof Band

Comfy canvas: hooroor Canvas Woven Band

Fashionable as ever: Fitlink Stainless Steel Metal Band

Slim and stylish: Maledan Genuine Leather Band

Bye-bye buckles: HAPAW Nylon Band

For fitness enthusiasts: Velavior Waterproof Band

Be unique: Maledan Woven Fabric Band

Durability at its finest: Shangpule Stainless Steel Metal Band



Affordable breathability :



Wepro Waterproof Band





Staff Pick

If you want to make sure you’re choosing a band that will allow your skin to breathe, this soft TPU band from Wepro is a great pick. The soft material is comfortable on the wrist and comes in a multitude of lovely colors. The unique design features tons of perforations for maximum airflow. It’s also one of the most affordable options out there. $7 at Amazon

Comfy canvas :



hooroor Canvas Woven Band



Your Fitbit Charge 4 will look stunning in this woven canvas band. This band is comfy enough to wear during exercise and stylish enough for a night on the town. You can count on the high-quality material to withstand your workouts while still feeling lightweight on the wrist. It’s complete with a sturdy stainless steel buckle to ensure a secure fit. $12 at Amazon

Fashionable as ever :



Fitlink Stainless Steel Metal Band



If you want to show off your fashion sense, there’s no better choice than this stainless steel metal band from Fitlink. The band can easily be adjusted so it’s easy to achieve a perfect fit. It also has a strong clasp to keep your band secure on your wrist. It comes in over 10 attractive colors, including silver, champagne, diamond blue, and more. $10 at Amazon

Slim and stylish :



Maledan Genuine Leather Band



Another stylish option is this genuine leather band from Maledan. It’s crafted with genuine calf leather to provide you with a soft and comfortable feel that’s suitable for daily wear. The slim design and opening on the band make it lighter and more breathable on your wrist, too. You’ll enjoy premium stainless steel metal connectors for seamless installation. $10 at Amazon

Bye-bye buckles :



HAPAW Nylon Band



Another option to consider is the HAPAW nylon band. These are made of a lightweight and breathable fabric that you can wear for hours on end. You’ll appreciate the buckle-free clasp system that creates a customized fit that feels right to you. The premium material is washable, so whether you’re exercising or socializing, your band continues to look flawless. $8 at Amazon

For fitness enthusiasts :



Velavior Waterproof Band



If you’re searching for a waterproof band but you’d prefer a solid design without any holes in it, this option from Velavior will do the trick. It’s ideal for fitness enthusiasts who spend their time enjoying one high-intensity activity after another. There’s an additional loop for added security, so you’ll never have to worry about this band falling off when you’re working out. $8 at Amazon

Be unique :



Maledan Woven Fabric Band



Those who want their Fitbit Charge 4 band to stand out from the crowd will want something more original. You can be your unique self with these woven fabrics bands from Maledan. You can choose from various designs, like this rainbow pattern, camouflage, plaid, and more. You’ll love the skin-friendly material that lets your skin breathe and looks good doing it. $11 at Amazon

Durability at its finest :



Shangpule Stainless Steel Metal Band



Enjoy optimal durability with this stainless steel band from Shangpule. This is perfect for those who want the look of a traditional watch when they wear their tracker. You won’t find a better band for the job. The high-quality material and strong clasp deliver the classic style you love and the durability you expect. It comes in many colors, like black, gold, silver, and more. $15 at Amazon

Dress up your Fitbit Charge 4

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to dressing up your Fitbit Charge 4 with a new band. Our personal favorite is the Wepro Waterproof Band. While the affordable price tag is great, that’s not the only thing we love about it. You’ll also have plenty of breathability with this soft PTU band, which makes it ideal for athletes.

If you really want to dress it up, then you might be better off with the Fitlink Stainless Steel Metal Band. It’s lightweight, beautiful, and offers easy size adjustments while remaining secure on the wrist. What more could you want from a band this fashionable? Perhaps you want something softer. If so, go for the HAPAW Nylon Band. You won’t have to worry about bulky buckles and it’s made of washable material so you can always keep it clean. No matter which band you pick, you’ll have fun switching things up and personalizing your Fitbit Charge 4.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.