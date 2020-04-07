Best free workout apps on Android and iOS

If you can’t make it to the gym, don’t have a gym membership, or are otherwise looking to get in a good workout at home or at the office, you can take advantage of a number of great workout apps accessible from your smartphone. There are plenty of paid workout and fitness apps out there ready to take your hard-earned money, and some of them may be worth it for the right person and under the right circumstances. However, these apps provide a fantastic foundation for a healthier life right from your smartphone at no additional cost.

Whether you’re just trying to get moving more or looking to use up some time, burn some calories. Here’s a list of the best free workout apps to help you work up a sweat whereever you may be.

These are the best free fitness apps for sure, but if you want to explore other options, including paid apps, we have lists of the best fitness apps for Android and the best fitness apps for iOS, too.

Nike has a long history of joining smart technology and fitness and was one of the first major fitness brands to carve out a niche in the smartphone and smartwatch markets. Therefore, it would make sense that the first app on the list is a flagship of sorts for Nike, that being the Nike Training Club.

Nike’s app offers a number of short workouts with instructions for a self-paced workout. It also pairs seamlessly with the Apple Watch, adding another level of functionality if you are using an iPhone. Like most services these days, you won’t be surprised to learn that the Nike Training Club app offers paid premium content, like guided video workout programs curated by professional trainers, but the free version is also robust. From yoga and bodyweight exercises to tips on lifting and how to get toned abs, the Nike Training Club app offers a well rounded glossary of home workouts and run tracking features, with smart integration built throughout.

Simply Yoga comes loaded with instructional videos of varying lengths that walk you through all the basic yoga poses, making it easy to follow along at home. It’s a pretty straightforward app that provides enough for a good workout, though it sustains it’s free version through advertising, as is to be expected. If you’re looking for a bit more functionality and willing to pay for it, then check out our guide on yoga apps.

Under Armour offers a suite of free apps under the MapMy moniker. These are MapMyFitness, MapMyRun, MapMyRide, and MapMyWalk. It’s important to point out, however, that while each app may cater to its target demographic within its default tracking settings, the apps are also capable of recording quite a lot of info, and the map tracking features would, theoretically, work with any mobile cardio workout.

For this collection, we’ll focus on MapMyFitness, which offers an enormous library of exercises and fitness tracking features to help stay on top of your workouts. It will help you set routines and discover new ways to push your body to get you closer to achieving your fitness goals.

If a workout companion is what you need to really push it, then you’re in luck, because MapMyFitness offers a community of fellow fitness enthusiasts with whom you can share your workout plans and progress. Under Armour has produced a well rounded and free fitness app.

The explanation is sort of in the name on this one. 7 Minute Workout offers a straightforward list of short burst workouts that you can do whenever the mood (or that pizza you feel bad about eating) strikes. Each exercise offers a video tutorial to get you going. The app features a fully voice-prompted user experience, allowing you to keep your eyes on the prize, not on your smartphone timer. We’ve highlighted the Android version in the screenshots above, and since this app isn’t available on iOS, we’ve included an excellent iOS alternative below.

MyFitnessPal is indispensable to million of users on their fitness journey and is much more than just a calorie counter. With detailed meal and calorie tracking, reminder and motivational notifications, hundreds of in-app workouts, and syncing capability with a number of smart devices, MyFitnessPal fits seamlessly into your plan for a healthier life.

If you’ve got a goal level of fitness in mind, then MyFitnessPal can help you achieve it. Take advantage of everything this app has to offer in its free version. You can scan barcodes on food packaging, import recipes, and track your steps while you track your macros.

FitOn boasts personalized plans, guided exercises by celebrity trainers, and community fitness engagement, all for the low, low price of $0. In fact, they really push that with their motto: Best workouts, always free, always on. The FitOn app offers a deep bench of guided workouts, including high-intensity interval training, pilates, yoga, strength, cardio, and more.

Like most great fitness apps, FitOn can sync with Apple Health and your smartwatch to help you further track the details of your progress. Start working out now and get your numbers on the leaderboard within this free app. If detailed recipes and personalized meal plans are your thing, then check out the PRO version of the app, which helps keep the lights on over on the free side.

Considering the millions of us currently stuck at home, Peloton is offering an extended, 90-day free trial of its fitness app. Don’t worry, you don’t have to own one of their stationary bikes to use the app. The Peloton app offers guided exercises across all major fitness categories.

The app offers thousands of classes on demand, as well as live classes for that spin class feel but with social distancing. The app also features guided programs ranging from 4 to 18 weeks long to help get you in shape at your own pace. No word yet on exactly how long the extended free trial promotion will last, but it’s worth a try while it’s free.

