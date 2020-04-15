Best Galaxy A01 Cases in 2020

Best

Galaxy A01 Cases

2020

Samsung’s release of the Galaxy A01 is not surprising as more and more folks are moving to budget-minded devices. The Galaxy A01 is the perfect example of how you can get a flagship-level experience without breaking the bank. But even still, you’ll want to keep your investment protected, and what better way to do so than with one of these cases!

Tried and true: Otterbox Commuter Lite

Where’s the case?: Anccer Ultra-Thin Case

Scout’s honor: UAG Scout Series

Added versatility: Olixar Wallet Stand

TPU and Polycarbonate: DagoRoo Dual Layer Case

360-degrees of protection: PULEN Rugged Cover

Rugged and useful: Amzer Hybrid Kickstand Case

Show it off: Gesma Crystal Clear TPU Case

Don’t let it slip: KWmobile Silicone Case

For the belt: CELZEN Hybrid Armor

Reinforced corners: J&D ArmorBox

Put a ring on it: Suordii Mount Armor



Tried and true



Otterbox Commuter Lite





The Otterbox Commuter Lite is a fan-favorite for those who want protection without adding too much bulk. This case sports a rubber interior for shock absorption and a hard polycarbonate shell to protect against drops. And you’ll get easy access to all of the ports along with tactile button feedback. $31 at Otterbox

$30 at Verizon

Where's the case?



Anccer Ultra-Thin Case



Want a case that’s barely there? Anccer provides just that with its Ultra-Thin Case. This case is smooth to the touch while the polycarbonate protects against drops if they occur. And as for just how thick the case is, Anccer states that this adds only 0.3mm to your phone. So, you won’t have to worry about your phone being weighed down. $9 at Amazon

Scout's honor



UAG Scout Series



Those looking to keep a low-profile with added protection want to check out the UAG Scout. This case provides a non-slip grip, along with soft “core” to protect against impacts that may happen in your time with the A01. And UAG ensures that your screen and camera bump will stay scratch-free with the raised bumpers around the necessary areas. $30 at UAG

Added versatility



Olixar Wallet Stand



Olixar’s Wallet Stand aims to be as versatile as the phone it’s carrying. There are two card slots available, along with a pocket found on the inner flap for any cash or notes you need to carry along with you. And if you want to sit back and enjoy some videos, you can do so easily after folding the front flap back under the phone. $13 at Olixar

$11 at Mobile Fun

TPU and Polycarbonate



DagoRoo Dual Layer Case



This basic dual-layer case from DagoRoo won’t win any awards for being too flashy, and it only comes in two color variants. But that’s just fine for someone who wants a protective case as this has a soft TPU inner-sleeve and a hard polycarbonate shell. $9 at Amazon

360-degrees of protection



PULEN Rugged Cover



Instead of fumbling around with installing a case and a screen protector, and making sure that they play nicely, why not get the PULEN Rugged Cover? This all-in-one case provides 360-degrees of protection with the built-in screen protector on the front. The edges of the Rugged Cover are textured and made from TPU so that you get added protection and providing a better overall grip. $8 at Amazon

Rugged and useful



Amzer Hybrid Kickstand Case



Amzer’s Hybrid Kickstand Case is an excellent option for those who want a solid and rugged case, while also having a 360-degree belt clip. On the back of the Hybrid Case, there is a built-in kickstand so you can prop up the Galaxy A01 when it’s time to sit back and relax. $13 at Amzer

Show it off



Gesma Crystal Clear TPU Case



Where’s the fun in getting a brand-new smartphone if you’re only going to hide it in a case? The Gesma Crystal Clear TPU Case solves that issue as this case is 100-percent clear, and you won’t have to worry about “yellowing” over time. The raised bezels protect the screen and camera from potential scratches, so you can flip the phone face down when it’s time to focus. $8 at Amazon

Don't let it slip



KWmobile Silicone Case



There’s nothing wrong with wanting to use a basic silicone case with your new smartphone, especially this one from KWmobile. This case looks sleek and offers a slim design, with the silicone providing extra shock absorption. Plus, the material will help ensure that your Galaxy A01 stays in your hand and not on the ground. $8 at Amazon

For the belt



CELZEN Hybrid Armor



CELZEN’s Hybrid Armor case comes in three different colors and offers a rugged solution for those who are rough on their devices. There’s a built-in kickstand on the back, and CELZEN includes a belt holster if you want to free up some space in your pockets. $9 at Amazon

Reinforced corners



J&D ArmorBox



If needing armor is the name of the game, then you can’t go wrong with the J&D ArmorBox case. This case offers dual-layered protection without adding too much bulk and weight to your sleek and slim Galaxy A01. And all four corners of the case are reinforced to add even more shock absorption in the event of a fall. $8 at Amazon

Put a ring on it



Suordii Mount Armor



If you don’t care for PopSockets, but need a way to keep your phone in your hand, then the Suordii Mount Armor is perfect. There’s a built-in ring on the back that rotates 360-degrees and can be used as a kickstand. Plus, Suordii includes a screen protector so that you get 360-degrees of protection. $12 at Amazon

Keep the Galaxy A01 looking sleek

Regardless of whether you just need any kind of case, or want something with a good balance, you can’t go wrong with the Otterbox Commuter Lite. This case comes from a brand everyone knows and trusts, and the Commuter Lite is quite the popular case for just about every major device. With the soft TPU inner-layer and rugged polycarbonate shell, your Galaxy A01 is sure to survive anything you throw at it, and more.

The Anccer Ultra-Thin Case is for those who don’t want any added bulk, and just want something more protective than a skin. This case adds only 0.3mm in thickness and comes in a few different colors to pick and choose from. And you won’t have to worry about mushy buttons, as the case provides tactile feedback so the buttons will get pushed when they need to be.

