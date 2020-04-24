Best Galaxy A11 Cases in 2020

Best

Galaxy A11 Cases

Android Central

2020

Samsung’s new Galaxy A11 is an interesting entry into the budget market with a flagship-like design at just a fraction of the cost. And as is the case with all smartphones, you don’t want something to happen to your new device, so grab a new case to go with your A11 and keep it protected.

Unique designs: Entaifeng Grippy TPU Case

Protect every corner: Olixar Sentinel

Versatile mounting: Armor-X Rugged Case

Get a wallet: Olixar Wallet Stand

Basic protection: DagoRoo Cover Case

Add a skeleton: Olixar ExoShield

See-thru: PUSHIMEI Clear Anti-Shock TPU

Class it up: Olixar Attache

Bare essentials: Osophter Flexible Cover



Unique designs :



Entaifeng Grippy TPU Case





Staff Pick

If you insist on putting a case on your new Galaxy A11, then why not give it something that shows off your personality? The Entaifeng Grippy TPU Case does this with three different unique designs, all while offering great shock absorption and more for your phone. The company also includes a three-month warranty if something happens to your case. $7 at Amazon

Protect every corner :



Olixar Sentinel



When it comes to protecting your devices, getting a case is only part of the battle, as you won’t want to end up with a damaged screen. Olixar recognizes this and with the Sentinel, you’ll get a rugged TPU case with a brushed finish, but there’s also a tempered glass screen protector included. The non-slip finish will help against your phone slipping out of your hands, and the Sentinel is lightweight to the point that you’ll forget there’s even a case. $26 at Olixar

$21 at MobileFun

Versatile mounting :



Armor-X Rugged Case



The Armor-X Rugged Case is one for those who are interested in the companies mounting system. This case provides plenty of protection, along with the necessary adapter to take advantage of Armor-X’s range of mounts. Whether you want to throw it on your bike, keep it in your hand, or mount it in your car. $25 at Armor-X

Get a wallet :



Olixar Wallet Stand



If you are trying to slim down on your pocket carry, then you’ll end up deciding on whether to carry both a wallet and your phone. Why not combine the two with the Galaxy A11 and the Wallet Stand from Olixar? This case has two card slots and a magnetic fastener to keep the front flap closed while doubling as a stand to prop your phone up. $13 at Olixar

$11 at MobileFun

Basic protection :



DagoRoo Cover Case



There are a bunch of cases that try to “do too much” and don’t focus on the basics. That’s not the case with the DagoRoo Cover Case. This simple TPU case will protect your phone from drops and scratches, and the back has a textured feel to add more grip than what you would get if you didn’t have a case. $9 at Amazon

Add a skeleton :



Olixar ExoShield



With the Olixar ExoShield, you’ll get a nice and rugged case that still lets you show off the beauty of the Galaxy A11. Surrounding the edges is a TPU bumper to help with shock absorption, and the polycarbonate back provides a hard shell that is clear to show off your phone. The ExoShield offers all of this without adding a bunch of extra and unnecessary bulk. $13 at Olixar

See-thru :



PUSHIMEI Clear Anti-Shock TPU



Some folks don’t like hiding their phone away in a case because it takes away from the beauty and overall design. That won’t be a problem with PUSHIMEI’s TPU case, thanks to the clear design showing off all the curves and edges. Plus, the four corners are reinforced with built-in air pockets to act as an “anti-shock” system for the Galaxy A11. $8 at Amazon

Class it up :



Olixar Attache



Olixar’s Attache case provides a minimal design while looking classy thanks to the leather finish on the back. The case provides perfect cutouts for all of the ports and has raised edges around the display and camera system to combat potential scratches. Best of all, the Attache adds minimal bulk, keeping a slim and low profile to go with that new phone. $11 at MobileFun

Bare essentials :



Osophter Flexible Cover



Having a case that doesn’t feel like it needs tools to take on and off is a great convenience, and that’s what you get with the Osophter Flexible Cover. This TPU Rubber case offers great shock absorption and is capable of withstanding just about anything you can throw at it. $8 at Amazon

There’s a case for everyone

There are a lot of cases for you to choose from, but it’s hard to look past the Entaifeng Grippy TPU case. This case may have a basic look, but it will add shock absorption and has a few different colorways to choose from. Best of all, you can just snap it onto your Galaxy A11 and get on the road.

For those who want a bit more protection will want to take a look at the Olixar Sentinel. Not only do you get a great and durable TPU case to protect the A11 itself, but Olixar also includes a tempered glass screen protector. This will give you 360 degrees of protection while keeping a slim and lightweight profile.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.