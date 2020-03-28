Best Galaxy Tab S4 Cases in 2020

Best

Galaxy Tab S4 Cases

When it comes to Android tablets, the choices are many, but there aren’t very many “good” tablets. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 bucks that trend, and there isn’t a lot of real competition. However, one of the most important things when it comes to buying a tablet is finding the best case, whether you need it to be fashionable or functional. Here are the best cases for your Galaxy Tab S4.

Tablet and stylus holder :



Poetic Lumos X Smart Cover Case





Staff pick

Want a protective case that won’t turn your tablet into a tank? The Poetic TurtleSkin case offers a little bit slimmer design than most hybrid cases while including heat vents to keep your gaming sessions going, and is touted as being childproof. $8 at Amazon

Slim keyboard :



Fintie Slim Shell Keyboard Case



When it comes to keyboard cases, some folks don’t want all the bells and whistles. That’s where the Fintie Slim Shell Keyboard Case comes into play. This is a bare-bones, no-nonsense keyboard case that just works and will get you up and working in no time. $30 at Amazon

Folio with a holder :



Spigen Stand Folio 2



Spigen provides some of the best cases for smartphones, but the company also has excellent cases for tablets. The Stand Folio 2 for the Tab S4 offers an “Easy Hold” strap, a slot for your S Pen, and a built-in pocket for some paperwork. Plus, it comes with a magnetic cover for sleep/wake functionality and adjustable angles. $8 at Amazon

Like a book :



Samsung Book Cover



Samsung’s own Book Cover for the Tab S4 is excellent, as it makes it easy to prop your tablet up and get to work. There’s a dedicated S Pen holder on the side, providing a place to store it when not in use. As one would expect, this case will automatically turn the screen on or off when the cover is opened, along with a soft-touch fabric to keep the screen free from scratches. $35 at Amazon

Tri-fold holder :



Infiland Tri-Fold Shell Cover w/ S Pen holder



If you don’t feel the need to own Samsung’s accessories for its products, the Infiland Tri-Fold shell will be a great option to keep your Tab S4 safe. You have wake/sleep compatibility, along with a little slot to keep your S Pen housed when not in use. $11 at Amazon

Heavy duty protection :

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle PRO



SUPCASE is killing the game when it comes to exceptional, protective cases, and the Unicorn Beetle Pro is no different. This case includes a built-in screen protector, along with a TPU inner lining. The only downside is that there is no slot to hold your S Pen. $25 at Amazon

Fashion and function :



Ztotop Leather Folding Stand Cover



There is just something about a leather case on your tablet or smartphone. The Ztotop Leather Folding Stand looks excellent and provides different viewing angles, as well as a stylus loop and magnetic closure. $14 at Amazon

All business :



Infiland Multi-angle Business Cover



Keeping with the trend of a professional look, Infiland offers a business cover of its own. Not only can you keep your Tab S4 protected, but there is also a pocket for some cash, business cards, or even some paper. $14 at Amazon

Basic TPU :



ZeKing Ultra Slim TPU Case



You don’t want bells and whistles; The ZeKing Ultra Slim TPU case keeps your Tab S4 protected, while also showing off the design on the back. ZeKing promises its case will fit perfectly, or you will be able to get it replaced with ease. $10 at Amazon

Spin it :



ZenRich 360 Rotatable Case



Some folks tend to carry their tablets with them wherever they go and need to make sure that it doesn’t leave their side. The ZenRich 360 case does that and so much more, with its adjustable hand-strap, adjustable viewing angles, and included adjustable shoulder belt. This is really the best all-in-one case for almost any situation. $27 at Amazon

Get a grip :



BRAECN Shockproof Protective Case



Heavy-duty is the name of the game for some, and BRAECN delivers for Tab S4 owners. This case has six different colors to choose from while sporting a three-layer structure to provide as much protection as possible. On the back, you get a built-in kickstand that rotates 360-degrees, along with an adjustable handgrip. $24 at Amazon

Leather and metal :



Targus VersaVu Folio



The Targus VersaVu Folio for the Tab S4 comes in four different colors and is rated to withstand a four-foot drop. Once the case is installed, you can rotate your Tab S4 360-degrees while it’s propped up. There’s also a snap-close mechanism to keep the front flap secure while you’re traveling with your tablet. $47 at Amazon

Get work done safely

These are just some of the cases currently available for the Galaxy Tab S4, but there are options for everyone, whether you want to take your tablet underwater or to the office. You just need to make sure you know exactly what you want before going in.

However, if you want an overall use case, then our top pick is worth a look. The Poetic Lumos X Case case takes home our Staff pick because of the included auto wake/sleep, S Pen holder, and the fact that it’s childproof. See? It works in a lot of situations.

If you need a keyboard case, we’d recommend picking up the Fintie Keyboard Case as it won’t break the bank, and makes it easy to get working quickly. Plus, you get a slew of different colors and designs to choose from to suit your personality or the situation.

