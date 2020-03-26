Best Games, TV, And Movies For Social Distancing (March 2020)

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has changed a lot in the past couple of months. In addition to the obvious impact it’s had on the general population, the numerous casualties, and the overwhelming pressure it’s placed on healthcare workers, the coronavirus has also hit the game industry and the entertainment industry in unprecedented ways.

Major conferences like E3 have been canceled or postponed, things are getting delayed, and offices worldwide are asking employees to work from home. Now with the rise in shelter-in-place orders and many parts of the United States closing down “non-essential” businesses like restaurants, clubs, and other social venues, there are even more people stuck at home without a clear indication of how long this will all last.

While those lucky enough to be able to telecommute might be able to keep busy most of the day, people currently out of work, stuck homeschooling or being homeschooled, or self-isolating for health reasons now suddenly have a lot of time to occupy. Escapism isn’t always the best medicine, but it can be a temporary relief from the uncertainty of our current situation.

Below we’ve rounded up some of our favorite movies, shows, and games to keep you entertained while practicing social distancing or self-quarantining. We hope they serve as a much-needed distraction and bring you some joy during all of this. Stay safe!

A bunch of great new games have come out in the last few weeks, with more on the way. If you’re stuck at home, now is a good time to chip away at them.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now on Switch! If you’re playing or planning to play soon, hit up some of our guides, including what to do on your first day, how to make money, and our fishing guide. The Nintendo Switch is actually sold out in a lot of places, but we’ve compiled a list of places to buy a Switch if you’re interested in hunkering down with Animal Crossing for the next few weeks.

A brand new Half-Life game is out, after nearly 13 years! If you have a VR headset, what are you waiting for? (And if you don’t, check out some deals on the best VR headsets to play Half-Life: Alyx.) Check out our accessibility options guide, essential tips for beginners, or enjoy some of the Easter eggs and details we’ve found in the game.

Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal is here and it had a pretty good launch. Check out some of our guides, including how to beat its toughest boss.

Sometimes the best thing to do when you’re stressed is unwind with a great game. Our best games to play while stuck inside list includes some of our favorite relaxing RPGs like Stardew Valley and Dragon Quest, meditative puzzlers like Tetris Effect, and more.

If you need a good game to play but you’re a little strapped on cash, here are the best cheap PlayStation 4 games, best cheap Xbox One games, best cheap Nintendo Switch games, and best cheap PC games on Steam to keep you entertained without breaking the bank.

Cheap is good, but free is even better. There are tons of great games available to claim for free right now across multiple platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Mobile games are great for passing the time too. Here are all the games you can claim for free right now.

Sometimes the game matters less than the people you’re playing with. If you’re looking for a way to chill out with friends even while you’re stuck at home, check out one of our favorite games to play with friends online.

Delivery workers are still out there bringing the rest of us food, groceries, medicine, and (right or wrong) non-essential garbage to keep us busy. If you’re stocking up on important stuff (but a normal amount, please), why not throw something nice in to keep you busy? Amazon and Best Buy currently have a ton of really good deals on Blu-rays: movie collections for major franchises like Jurassic Park and Fast & Furious, popular TV shows like Chernobyl and Rick & Morty, and more.

Sometimes it isn’t about having a particular movie in mind, but just being able to spend time with your friends when many cities are ordering social distancing measures for public health reasons. A new Google Chrome extension called Netflix Party lets you sync movies up with your friends and adds a chat box on the side.

Universal will be putting some of its theatrical releases up for on-demand viewing in the comfort of your home, as soon as Friday, March 20. That means you’ll be able to watch new theatrical releases at home.

This assortment of cabin fever-fighting films are hand-picked by our editors and are sure to bring some much-needed lighthearted energy into your home. They include nostalgic classics and a more modern one, but all are perfect for a cozy rewatch.

Netflix got a ton of new movies and shows this month and there’s still more coming. Don’t forget to check what’s coming up in April too.

If you have Hulu, you can expect new movies, TV, and anime this month that you won’t want to miss. A ton of new binge-worthy TV shows are also coming in April. You might also want to check what’s leaving in April so you know what to watch before the month is up.

Amazon Prime added a bunch of new movies at the start of the month, with just a small handful dropping through the end of the month still. If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can also claim 5 free games in March.

Disney Plus added a few new movies this month, including Black Panther. Star Wars: The Clone Wars is still ongoing as well. April has quite a few new movies and originals in store, including some National Geographic specials to celebrate Earth Month.

If you can’t afford another paid subscription to a streaming service, there are a lot of great free options like Crackle, which are ad-supported. Here’s everything Crackle is adding to its library in April–it includes some of the V/H/S horror film anthologies, a documentary about the movie Alien, and more.

Comixology Unlimited is offering a free 30-day trial, which grants you access to a library of 25,000 comics, manga, and more. You can read these on your PC, phone, and tablet. There’s even an offline mode. If there’s nothing to watch or play, why not kick back with a good free ebook?

CNET has put together a guide on how to stay safe, healthy, and entertained during a shelter-in-place. Another CBS sister site Chowhound has a guide to keeping your kitchen stocked and healthy while staying inside.