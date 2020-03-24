Best Headphones for Best Buy Curbside Pickup in 2020

Best

Best Headphones for Best Buy Curbside Pickup

2020

Buying new gadgets amidst the COVID-19 outbreak can be a challenge. With Amazon shipments back-ordered and multiple stores temporarily closed, your shopping options are much more limited than usual. Thankfully, with Best Buy’s curbside pickup service, you can place orders online and have them brought out to your car. If you’re in the market for a new pair of headphones, here are the best ones you can get right now at Best Buy.

Leading the pack: Sony WH-1000XM3

Tune out the world: Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700

ANC on a budget: JBL LIVE 650BTNC

Great in every way: Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Impressive audio quality: Jabra Elite 75t

Diamond-coated sound: Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2

As cheap as it gets: Sony EX155AP EX Series

Affordable wireless: JLab Air

Just the basics: Insignia Wireless Headphones



The Sony WH-1000XM3 aren’t cheap, but if you want some of the very best headphones money can buy, these are it. With the WH-1000XM3, Sony offers impressive audio quality with its Sense Engine, powerful active noise canceling, and a battery that lasts for around 30 hours on one charge. Combine all that with a comfy design and a mode for hearing the world around you without taking the headphones off and you’ve got a winner. $278 at Best Buy

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700



A close runner up to the Sony headphones are the Bose 700. These are similar to the WH-1000XM3 in a lot of ways, kicking out impressive sound, jaw-dropping noise canceling, and 20-hour battery life. Bose’s sleek design is definitely one of the best out there, not to mention the convenience you get of having hands-free Alexa built-in. These are among the priciest headphones out there, but if you can afford them, the Bose 700 deliver. $400 at Best Buy

JBL LIVE 650BTNC



Should you want noise-canceling headphones but can’t justify the prices Sony or Bose are asking, you’ll be better off with the JBL LIVE 650BTNC. While not as technically impressive, the LIVE 650BTNC deliver a fantastic user experience for the price. You get effective noise cancellation, 30-hour battery life, and 40mm drivers for powerful audio. We also really dig the design, which features a mix of fabric and leather for a sophisticated look. $150 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds+



In the true wireless earbuds niche, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ are about the most well-rounded you can find. Sound quality is solid for music and podcasts, with AKG tuning to provide deep bass and stereo sound. You can expect 11 hours of continuous use, with the case offering another 11 hours of charge. The Buds+ have an IPX2 water-resistance rating, work with Android and iOS, and have deep integration with Spotify for subscribers of the service. $150 at Best Buy

Jabra Elite 75t



The Jabra Elite 75t are more expensive than the Galaxy Buds+, and for people that want a slightly higher-end experience, are a another excellent option. Jabra touts up to 7.5 hours of use on a single charge, a strong wireless connection thanks to Bluetooth 5.0, and 6mm drivers for impressive audio coming out of such a tiny package. We think the Elite 75t sound better than the Galaxy Buds+, so if you really value that, this is a great purchase. $180 at Best Buy

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2



True wireless earbuds are a lot of fun, but the price tags that usually accompany them aren’t. Thankfully, that’s a void Anker fills exceptionally well with the Soundcore Liberty Air 2. These mid-range earbuds are packed with features, with some of the highlights being diamond-coated drivers for impressive audio, IPX5 water-resistance, Bluetooth 5.0, and tons of customizable ear tips. These may not be your first choice for earbuds, but you certainly don’t want to overlook them. $80 at Best Buy

Sony EX155AP EX Series



Going to the very bottom of the price spectrum, we have the wonderfully-named Sony EX155AP EX Series. While the name may not be the most attractive out there, these are surprisingly good earbuds considering how little they cost. The EX155AP connect to your phone using a 3.5mm connection, and with 9mm drivers, kick out big sound for their size. An in-line microphone allows you to take hands-free calls and the stereo sound support is awesome. $15 at Best Buy

JLab Air



Going back to true wireless earbuds, we want to shine a light on the JLab Air. These go even lower in price than Anker’s earbuds, making them a super enticing pickup for folks that want to give this form factor a shot without going overboard. In regards to features, the JLab Air deliver Bluetooth 5.0, six hours of continuous playback, IP55 sweat and dust-resistance, and three sound profiles to choose from. If you’re a value shopper, you can’t go wrong. $50 at Best Buy

Insignia Wireless Headphones



Shifting once again to over-ear headphones for our final pick, another option worth your consideration is the Insignia Wireless Headphones. You won’t find any flashy features here, but when it comes to the core headphone experience, Insignia delivers. These are equipped with 10-hour battery life, a built-in microphone for hands-free calling, stereo sound, and the option to use them wired with a 3.5mm connection. All-in-all, it’s a pretty complete package. $40 at Best Buy

Keep the music flowing thanks to Best Buy

Times are pretty stressful right now, but thanks to the curbside pickup program offered at Best Buy, you can retain some normalcy in your life by being able to easily purchase and pick up a variety of tech gadgets — headphones included.

Overall, we think the Sony WH-1000XM3 are the best headphones you can get using this service. They sound incredible, Sony’s noice cancellation is extremely powerful, and the 30-hour battery life means you can use them endlessly without having to worry about charging up.

For people that want headphones with noise-canceling but can stomach the cost of the WH-1000XM3, the JBL LIVE 650BTNC have your back. You’ll get roughly the same experience, all for considerably less money.

Lastly, should you prefer earbuds over headphones, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ won’t let you down. The Buds+ sound great, are water-resistant, comfy to wear, and have fantastic battery life for such a petite size. As far as true wireless earbuds go, these are some of the best.

