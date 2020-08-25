Best

Heavy Duty Cases for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

2020

Because this is a sizeable phone, the best cases for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, for a lot of us, are going to be heavy duty cases. The best Galaxy Note 20 Ultra heavy duty cases all do three things. They add impact protection — because you absolutely need a case that will help your heavy phone from drops — they’re easy to hold for hours on end, and they each have their own distinct style that doesn’t scream TANK. From the heaviest of heavy duty to cases that better balance drop-protection and a slim profile, these are the best heavy duty cases for the Note 20 Ultra.

Hold tight: Speck Presidio2 Grip

Clearly rugged: Tech21 Evo Check

Colorful cubism: Caseology Parallax

Productive protection: ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series

Ready for the world: UAG Civilian

Fusion of fab and function: Poetic Spartan Series

Colorful crush-protection: OtterBox Symmetry Series

Let’s go old school: Incipio DualPro

Beautiful and durable: i-Blason Cosmo Series



Hold tight:



Speck Presidio2 Grip





Staff pick

The best way to protect your Note 20 Ultra is to never let it slip out of your hands in the first place. The V grip here has been upgraded and covered in an anti-microbial layer so that it should hold up better in the years to come. $45 at Amazon

$45 at Best Buy

Clearly rugged:



Tech21 Evo Check



The Evo Check is a case I’ve loved on both the S20 and the Note 10+, and I love it just as much on the Note 20 Ultra. The back of this case looks smooth but it’s wonderfully grippy and the impact resistance is top-notch. $40 at Best Buy

Colorful cubism:



Caseology Parallax



This is one of the slimmer cases in this roundup, but it still adds impact and scratch protection while adding grip and style. It comes in not one but four different colorways that each look striking on the Note 20 Ultra, from Aqua Green to Burgundy. From $14 at Amazon

$14 at Walmart

Productive protection:



ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series



The Vanguard Series has a tall, sturdy kickstand built into the back that is great to use in both portrait and landscape modes, allowing you to prop up your phone for video calls or notes. It also has a dust plug for the USB-C port. $30 at ArmadilloTek

Ready for the world:



UAG Civilian



Urban Armor Gear is long-known for its military-grade cases, but if a flashier look isn’t for you, the Civilian has you covered. You’ll get a case that can take repeated drops and comes in two cool colors, including a nice olive green. $50 at Amazon

$50 at Best Buy

Fusion of fab and function:



Poetic Spartan Series



This case is like if the ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series and a leather case had a ruggedly handsome had a baby and I am HERE FOR IT. You get the premium look and feel of leather accents, along with the versatility of a kickstand. $20 at Amazon

Colorful crush-protection:



OtterBox Symmetry Series



While there are thicker, beefier cases out there from OtterBox, I prefer the Symmetry Series for three reasons: it’s easier to get the case on and off, it comes in more (and better) colors, and it doesn’t bulk your phone up as much as other cases. $50 at Amazon

$50 at Best Buy

Let's go old school:



Incipio DualPro



This dual-layer case is bright, shiny, and tantalizing like a freshly candied apple, the impact-absorbing inner layer should keep dust and debris from worming into your case and scratching your Note 20 Ultra’s back glass. $30 at Incipio

Beautiful and durable:



i-Blason Cosmo Series



If you don’t want a solid color case but still want something that can take a tumble in stride, this hybrid case uses the same two-piece system that OtterBox and Poetic use because it works to keep your phone safe from edge impacts. $20 at Amazon

The best heavy duty Note 20 Ultra cases add grip, not bulk

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a super expensive phone that is both big and heavy, so it’s absolutely understandable that you want to lock it away inside the best heavy duty case you can find, but a heavy-duty case is about more than tank-like durability. A great heavy duty case will also add grip while not detracting from the beauty within it. And for grip, things don’t get much better than the Speck Presidio2 Grip, with those groovy groove patterns and 13-foot drop protection.

Of course, if you’re going to go the big and bulky route, you might as well grab one with a built-in kickstand like the Poetic Spartan Series or the ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series. The Spartan has those fetching leather accents, but it only comes in black. If you need colors, the ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series and the Caseology Parallax have some beauties to choose from.

Of course, if these are all too big and bulky for your tastes, there are plenty of top-notch alternatives.

