Best Horror Games for PS4 in 2020

Best

Horror Games for PS4

Android Central

2020

If you’re anything like me, then sometimes you absolutely love to get the pants scared off of you with a good horror game. Unfortunately, not all horror games are created equal. There are loads of games which intend to give you the creeps but fall way short of the target. If you want some of the best scares available on the PS4 then you’ll want to check some of these titles out.

★ Featured favorite: Resident Evil 2

Horrific choices: Until Dawn

No one can hear you scream: Alien: Isolation

End of the journey: The Walking Dead: The Definitive Series

Kill or be killed: Dead by Daylight

As scary as before: The Last of Us: Remastered

Survival horror: The Evil Within 2

World vs Us: Don’t Starve Together

Classic horror reborn: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

All in one: Outlast Trinity

A scary sequel: The Last of Us Part 2



★ Featured favorite :



Resident Evil 2



Resident Evil fans have had a few good years. Resident Evil 7 was a killer return to form that had me feeling equal parts excitement and terror. As if that weren’t enough, Resident Evil 2 is an amazing remake of the beloved classic with some new elements mixed in. If you want some great scares and awesome gameplay I suggest picking it up. $25 at Amazon

$30 at Best Buy

$40 at PlayStation



Horrific choices :



Until Dawn





Staff Pick

Until Dawn isn’t a perfect game, but it’s one of the best and most fun horror games out there. Supermassive Games did a great job developing a creepy mood that drips off the screen. It’s also nice to see when a developer creates a decision-making mechanic that actually seems to have an impact on how the game plays out. The decision-making then adds to the replayability of the game. $16 at Amazon

$18 at Best Buy

$20 at PlayStation

No one can hear you scream :



Alien: Isolation



Holy macaroni, I loved this game. If you’re a fan of Ridley Scott’s original Alien film, then you’re going to love Alien: Isolation. Developer Creative Assembly managed to capture the mood and visual style of the first Alien film impeccably. On top of that, it’s chock full of truly tense and frightening moments. The original Alien film was essentially a slasher film in space and that is exactly what Alien: Isolation feels like as you try to creep, hide, and run away from a Xenomorph. $69 at Amazon

$30 at PlayStation

End of the journey :



The Walking Dead: The Definitive Series



Telltale’s The Walking Dead series originally landed on the scene in 2016, and quickly cemented itself as one of the better horror games around. With the entire saga now done, players can experience the full story from start to finish. While the game features tons of scares, the game isn’t just about getting scared, as it’ll have you making tons of emotional and thrilling choices along the way. This is a must-play for any horror fan. $26 at Amazon

$32 at Best Buy

$50 at PlayStation

Kill or be killed :



Dead by Daylight



I have never been as terrified of being chased in a game than I am when it’s my friend playing the killer. Work together to survive, but just don’t speak too loudly or they’ll know where to find you. If you’re a fan of classic horror films, you will feel right at home in Dead by Daylight. This is one of the best group survival games out there, and we highly recommend it if you have a few other friends that also love to be scared. $30 at Amazon

$20 at Best Buy

$15 at PlayStation

As scary as before :



The Last of Us: Remastered



I’ll never forget how I felt the first time I played this, or the second time, or the third time. It’s remastered so beautifully that even if you’ve played it five times, it’s worth it to play the remastered version. If you’ve never played before, get ready to experience the heavy emotions this game has packed for you. There will be moments you’ll swear the enemy can hear your heart beating because you’re so nervous to make a move. $20 at Amazon

$20 at Best Buy

$20 at PlayStation

Survival horror :



The Evil Within 2



I wasn’t a huge fan of the first game in the series but I’m glad that Tango Games took another swing at it with The Evil Within 2. If you’re on the hunt for a solid survival horror experience then this game is certainly worth your time. Despite the fact that there are moments where The Evil Within 2 seems to rehash to pretty well-trod tropes, it still does a great job of building and cranking up tension when it’s needed. $16 at Amazon

$40 at Best Buy

$60 at PlayStation

World vs Us :



Don’t Starve Together



The second game in the Don’t Starve series, this time with friends. Collecting items, cooking food, and hiding from the creatures of the darkness are some of the things you’ll be doing. Every attempt at survival has had my heart racing as the clock ticked to darkness while my friend and I frantically searched for a solution. It takes a few playthroughs to understand how it works, and part of the horror is realizing you don’t know how to survive. $6 at Playstation

Classic horror reborn :



Resident Evil 7: Biohazard



The king is back! There were some moments in the previous decade where I was pretty certain that the Resident Evil franchise had lost every ounce of its creepy mojo. However, in 2017, Capcom dropped Resident Evil 7 in our collective laps. Not only is it a fantastic Resident Evil game, but it may also just be one of the best horror games of all time. With solid scares, a great mood, and pacing so tight you can bounce a quarter off of it, it’s worth your time. $26 at Amazon

$29 at Best Buy

$20 at PlayStation

All in one :



Outlast Trinity



I have memories of my roommate screaming the loudest scream you’ve ever heard while playing Outlast. Outlast Trinity has all three games together in one horrifying package. The first person aspect of it makes each terrifying thing you see that much more real. The games are like every nightmare you’ve had come true. There is a 100% chance of you being scared while playing this game. $53 at Amazon

$66 at Walmart

$59 at PlayStation

A scary sequel :



The Last of Us Part 2



The Last of Us Part II takes many of the scares from the first game and turns them up a notch. New enemy types mean you’ll be on high alert at all times, and the plot of the game also features fears of a different kind as well. If you haven’t yet picked this one up and are looking for scares of all kinds, then this is a must-buy. $60 at Amazon

$60 at Best Buy

$60 at PlayStation

Time to get scared

Not everyone is a fan of getting scared, but there’s something to diving into a good horror movie or game that many people find exhilirating. Thankfully, the PS4’s selection of games features tons of great horror titles to choose from, with nearly every facet of horror explored in some way or another.

Just like horror films, there are a lot of video games released in the genre but precious few are shining gems. I often find myself disappointed when a horror game falls short, but when it’s done right it’s can create a top-tier gaming experience. If you had to go with one, we’d recommend the Resident Evil 2 remake, which is currently making us remember why we love getting scared and why the series is so beloved.

Alien: Isolation presents a combination for older horror fans and newer gamers, giving a unique experience and allowing you to see whether or not you could have survived in the film. All the hiding and avoiding the alien gives such a satisfying feeling of horror that we guarantee you’ll want to keep playing. There really is nothing more terrifying than being chased by one of the most feared creatures in horror history! No matter what your preference for horror, suspense, or gore, there is the perfect terrifying game out there and I hope you find yours.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.