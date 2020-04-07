Best Leather Cases for Galaxy S20 Plus in 2020

Best

Leather Cases for Galaxy S20 Plus

In the constantly growing world of Android flagships, one of the most noteworthy right now is the Galaxy S20+. It’s a phone that has a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 865 processor, and an impressive array of rear cameras. All of that is to say that it’s a darn good phone. However, without the right case, it’s susceptible to severe damage. A leather case will ensure this doesn’t happen, while simultaneously giving your S20+ a touch of elegance.

Keep it official :



Samsung Leather Cover





Staff Pick

Samsung makes only one leather case for the S20+, and lucky for us, it’s darn good. Before you scoff at the Leather Cover’s high price, consider everything it’s bringing to the table. Not only is there genuine leather on the outside, but Samsung also has a microfiber lining on the interior to give your S20+ a soft place to call home. The buttons are made of aluminum, there are six colors, and it’s one of the least bulky leather cases out there. $50 at Samsung

$50 at Best Buy

Customizable buttons :



CYRILL Ciel Leather Brick Series



Right off the bat, the CYRILL Ciel Leather Brick Series impresses with its clean, minimalistic design. The two-tone finish is eye-catching without being overbearing, with the synthetic leather back adding a touch of elegance. A TPU bumper protects the S20+ from daily wear and tear, along with the occasional drop. The case is even customizable, with CYRILL including an extra set of swappable button covers. From $17 at Amazon

$31 at eBay

Slick as a snake :



Snakehive Genuine Leather Wallet



Year after year, Snakehive continues to impress with its genuine European Nubuck leather cases. The company is continuing its legacy with the Galaxy S20+, and it’s just as good as ever. Snakehive’s leather is insanely good and looks better with age as time goes on. You can use the case as a kickstand, there’s storage for credit cards and cash, and it gives you 360-degree protection. Sounds pretty great, doesn’t it? $38 at Amazon

$56 at eBay

Dual functionality :



FYY Magnetic Detachable Wallet Case



There are a ton of great leather cases out there for the Galaxy S20+, but one of the best ones is FYY’s Magnetic Detachable Wallet Case. On its own, this is a protective case that offers excellent durability with a stylish PU leather back. The back also happens to be magnetic, which allows it to attach to the included wallet portion that gives you card slots, a cash pocket, and coverage for the front of the phone. From $22 at Amazon

$36 at eBay

Discrete storage :



Venoro PU Leather Wallet Case



Feeling a little intimidated by FYY’s case? No worries. Another leather option we recommend is this one from Venoro. The wallet portion of this case is permanently attached, but we like how it’s positioned on the back of the S20+ rather than the front. This helps keep your cards discrete, along with always keeping the display accessible. You’re also getting impressive durability and premium PU leather. $14 at Amazon

$26 at eBay

As real as it gets :



FYY Luxury Cowhide Genuine Leather Case



PU leather is great and all, but if you want a case that’s made out of legit cowhide, FYY once again has something for you. This particular case is made out of genuine leather, giving you that look and feel PU leather just can’t match. It’s available in two colors (Black and Wine Red), has RFID blocking technology, and can store up to three credit cards along with spare cash. It’s expensive but worth every penny. From $26 at Amazon

$25 at eBay

Slim and lightweight :



Olixar Faux Leather Flip Cover



On the opposite end of the spectrum, we have the Olixar Faux Leather Flip Cover. This is one of the most affordable cases on our list, and as you might expect, achieves this by using PU leather. Olixar’s PU leather does look and feel quite good, and this case also gives you two credit card slots, a built-in kickstand function, and comes with a two-year warranty to cover your purchase. For the price, it’s a great offer. $13 at Amazon

$17 at eBay

A color for everyone :



OCASE PU Leather Flip Case



By design, leather cases almost always look great. The natural browns and blacks often found here are lovely, but what if you want to go beyond that? Enter the OCASE PU Leather Flip Case. This is a leather wallet case that’s available in Black, Blue, Brown, Burgundy, and Red — all of which look fantastic. The case also gives you three card slots, a money pocket, RFID blocking, and a built-in kickstand. $19 at Amazon

$33 at eBay

So soft :



DUX DUCIS Genuine Leather Wallet Case



One of the reasons leather cases are so popular is that they feel nice. A soothing leather texture is much more enjoyable than cold glass, and it’s something DUX DUCIS understands better than anyone. In addition to being made out of genuine leather, this case features a layer of sponge underneath it that creates an ultra-soft feeling we can’t get enough of. Seriously — it’s that good. $17 at Amazon

$19 at eBay

Get only the best leather case for your Galaxy S20+

The Galaxy S20+ is a fine phone on its own, but with a leather case, you can keep it safe throughout your daily use without compromising its good looks. Overall, we think the case that does this the best is the Samsung Leather Cover.

Yes, Samsung’s official case is expensive, but the quality being offered here is top-notch. The genuine leather is good enough on its own, but Samsung matches that with aluminum buttons and a microfiber lining. We also love how little bulk the case adds to the S20+, which is good considering it’s already a fairly large phone.

If you prefer wallet-style cases over traditional ones, you can’t go wrong by picking up the Snakehive Genuine Leather Wallet. This is among the nicest leather you’ll find for a Galaxy S20+ case, and on top of that, you get all of the benefits that come with a wallet case. You can use it to hold credit cards/cash, turn it into a kickstand to prop up your phone, and get all-around protection when the cover is closed.

