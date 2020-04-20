Best Moto G Power Screen Protectors in 2020

Best

Moto G Power Screen Protectors

Android Central

2020

Getting a scratch on your screen is one of the most frustrating things about using a smartphone because nothing’s “wrong” but there’s now a nice eye sore. If you use your smartphone all of the time, who wants to look at an ugly scratch all day? Keep your display safe from scratches with the best screen protectors for the Moto G Power.

World class glass: Zagg InvisibleShield Glass+

Keep out prying eyes: WRJ Privacy Screen Protector

Just a film: Supershieldz High Definition Clear Shield

Rounded edges: CaptainShld Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Ultra-thin: OMOTON Tempered Glass

Lifetime warranty: Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Solid choice: Janmitta Tempered Glass

Check the boxes: UniqueMe Tempered Glass

Prevent fingerprints: PULEN Tempered Glass



World class glass :



Zagg InvisibleShield Glass+





Staff pick

ZAGG makes some of the best screen protectors in the game, and there’s a good reason why many continue to go with them. The InvisibleShield Glass+ offers smooth and reinforced edges, along with ZAGG’s “Ion Matrix” technology to let you continue using the screen protector even if there are chips. In the event that you shatter the Glass+, you can send it back to Zagg and get a replacement with the company’s limited lifetime warranty. $25 at Best Buy

Keep out prying eyes :



WRJ Privacy Screen Protector



Who likes it when someone is looking over your shoulder while you’re using your phone? With the WRJ Privacy Screen, you won’t have to worry about prying eyes, and since this is made with tempered glass, you’ll get the maximum protection. $7 at Amazon

Just a film :



Supershieldz High Definition Clear Shield



Tempered glass screen protectors aren’t for everyone, and thankfully Supershieldz makes some great “PET” film screen protectors. Not only do you get six of these in a single pack, but they are extremely easy to install and you don’t have to worry about any screen distortion. $6 at Amazon

$7 at Supershieldz

Rounded edges :



CaptainShld Tempered Glass Screen Protector



Reduce the number of fingerprints that you can see on the screen with the CaptainShld Glass Screen Protector. This two-pack of screens feature hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings to reduce sweat and fingerprints. Plus, the edges of the glass are rounded so you don’t get your fingers caught while interacting with your G Power. $7 at Amazon

Ultra-thin :



OMOTON Tempered Glass



When it comes to finding the right screen protector, the decision can be tough, but you’ll always want one that is case-friendly. That’s exactly what you’ll get with the OMOTON Glass Protector, as it won’t extend out all the way to the edge of the G Power itself. Plus, these measure in at just 0.33mm so they won’t feel like a big slab of glass being added to the front of your phone. $9 at Amazon

Lifetime warranty :



Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector



If you plan on having your Moto G Power for a while, it’ll be helpful to stock up on some extra screen protectors. This three-pack of Supersheieldz Glass Screen Protectors offers 99.99% clarity, without affecting the touch feedback of the G Power. Plus, Supershieldz offers a “no-hassle” lifetime replacement warranty, so you can easily get a new one after the others have met their maker. $7 at Amazon

$8 at Supershieldz

Solid choice :



Janmitta Tempered Glass



This three-pack of screen protectors from Janmitta will get the job done if you just want a solid tempered glass protector for your G Power. Janmitta provides all the tools you need to install these screens, and the edges are rounded and smooth, providing a better experience while using your phone. $8 at Amazon

Check the boxes :



UniqueMe Tempered Glass



UniqueMe’s set of tempered glass screen protectors check all the boxes you’ll need when searching for screen protectors. There’s an oleophobic coating to combat fingerprints and smudges, it measures in at just 0.03mm thick, while offering 99.99% transparency. And you get three of them, so if one breaks, you won’t have to wait for a new package to arrive. $8 at Amazon

Prevent fingerprints :



PULEN Tempered Glass



One of the biggest frustrations with screen protectors is the installation of them. With the PULEN Tempered Glass Protector, those concerns can be put to rest as the adhesive used makes for an easy installation. In addition to getting three in the pack, each protector has a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to prevent fingerprints, along with being compatible with many cases. $8 at Amazon

Don’t scratch the screen

There’s no right answer for picking the best screen protector, but our favorite for the Moto G Power is the Zagg InvisibleShield Glass+. Zagg’s been in this game for years and years and keeps coming out with improved products all the time. Plus, after you register the Glass+, you’ll get access to Zagg’s lifetime warranty, making it easy to get replacements for as long as you have the G Power.

If you have concerns about people looking over your shoulder while browsing or using the G Power, you’ll want the WRJ Privacy Screen. This includes three screen protectors in the pack, is made from 9H tempered glass, and can be installed rather easily. WRJ also includes an oleophobic coating to reduce and combat fingerprints and smudges.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.