Best Moto G Stylus Cases in 2020

Best

Moto G Stylus Cases

Android Central

2020

The Moto G Stylus has arrived on doorsteps, and chances are that you’ll want to take advantage of everything this new phone has to offer, especially with the included stylus. However, you don’t want to take a chance on a potential disaster happening, leaving you to get your G Stylus replaced. Here are the best cases that you can get for the new G Stylus!

Lightweight and rugged: UAG Scout

Included screen protectors: Gesma Grippy Case

Floral patterns: Starhemei Flexible TPU Case

Tacky grip: CoverON FlexGuard Series

Get a new wallet: Simicoo Flip Wallet

Show it off: PULEN Transparent Case

Oversized buttons: UAG Plyo

Dual-layers: MAIKEZI Armor Defender

Matte and rugged: Ranyi Design Armor Case



Lightweight and rugged :



UAG Scout





Staff Pick

The UAG Scout is a great option for those who want a rugged case that is both protective and lightweight. UAG states that this meets the MIL-STD 810 Military drop-test standards, and it sports a non-slip TPU grip along with a polycarbonate back shell. $30 at Amazon

$20 at Best Buy

Included screen protectors :



Gesma Grippy Case



It’s one thing to have a case that is slim and protects your phone, but then you still have to go out and get a screen protector. That’s not the case with Gesma’s Grippy Case; you’ll get both the case and two tempered glass screen protectors. This will give you 360 degrees of protection while keeping your new G Stylus looking stylish. $9 at Amazon

Floral patterns :



Starhemei Flexible TPU Case



If you’re looking for a basic case with some frills, then the Starhemei Flexible TPU Case is perfect for the G Stylus. This case comes with seven different designs, although the case itself is clear, allowing you to show off your new phone. As for protection, you’ll get the shock-absorption from the TPU material, but all four corners have been reinforced. $7 at Amazon

Tacky grip :



CoverON FlexGuard Series



If you’re someone who drops their phone on a regular basis, chances are you just haven’t found the right case yet. Those problems could easily be solved with the CoverON FlexGuard. This TPU case offers a “tacky rubber feel” to help improve the grip. There are also raised edges around both the display and the rear camera system to protect against other random scratches. $8 at Amazon

$8 at Walmart

Get a new wallet :



Simicoo Flip Wallet



When it comes to the G Stylus, chances are that you’ll want a case that’s as versatile as the new phone itself. Simicoo aims to answer that call with its Flip Wallet thanks to the card slots and pocket for cash or receipts. You can also flip the front flap back and use the wallet as a kickstand. $11 at Amazon

Show it off :



PULEN Transparent Case



Where’s the fun in hiding a new phone behind a case (unless it has a cool design)? Surely you don’t want to have a bare phone, so get something like the PULEN Transparent Case. This case is ultra-slim, is completely transparent, and sports reinforced corners to go along with the raised edges for the screen and camera bump. $8 at Amazon

Oversized buttons :



UAG Plyo



This ultralight case from UAG ensures that you still have access to all of your buttons, meets military drop-test standards, and has a translucent design. Perhaps the most unique aspect of the UAG Plyo is the honeycomb design in the four corners to help cushion the impact from a fall. Best of all, the case is not too thick, so you can wirelessly charge your new phone. $40 at Amazon

$30 at Best Buy

Dual-layers :



MAIKEZI Armor Defender



MAIKEZI’s Armor Defender provides the protection you would expect when the word “Defender” is in the title. This two-piece case features a soft TPU inner and a hard polycarbonate backplate, with a fun Owl design. You’ll get precise cutouts for all of your ports, including the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. $8 at Amazon

Matte and rugged :



Ranyi Design Armor Case



Despite looking like a slippery beast of a case in pictures, the Ranyi Design Armor Case actually has a matte texture on the edges and back. This aims to give you extra grip while using your G Stylus, so your phone stays in your hand and doesn’t end up on the ground. All four corners have been reinforced, while still offering a form-fitting design. $9 at Amazon

Keep your G Stylus protected

If we had to pick just one great case to get for the G Stylus, it would be the UAG Scout Case. This case is lightweight, yet rugged, and sports MIL-STD drop protection while still working with many wireless chargers and providing easy access to the fingerprint scanner and ports. Plus, the edges of the case are rubberized to improve the grip of your G Stylus so it stays in your hands and helps with shock absorption.

Then there’s the Gesma Grippy Case for the G Stylus that is slim, lightweight, and rugged while giving you everything that you look for in a case. Plus, there’s the additional benefit of getting two tempered glass screen protectors included, so you won’t have to make another purchase. Having 360 degrees of protection without turning your new smartphone into a brick is something great and cannot be understated.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.