Best Moto G Stylus Screen Protectors in 2020

Moto G Stylus Screen Protectors

2020

It’s important to keep your smartphone looking good, not only for your sake but in the event that it ends up in the hands of someone else down the road. Plus, you don’t want a scratch on the screen to affect the feedback while using something like, say, an included stylus. These are the best screen protectors you can get for the Moto G Stylus!

Best glass available :



ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+





Staff Pick

ZAGG’s InvisibleShield branding has been around for years, and for good reason as these are some of the best screen protectors on the market. The Glass+ protector has reinforced edges to prevent chipping, and with the company’s Ion Matrix technology, you’ll get a smooth look and feel from the glass itself. $25 at Best Buy

Keep it private :



Janmitta Privacy Screen Protector



Janmitta’s two-pack of privacy screen protectors makes it easy to keep away prying eyes from looking over your shoulder. Anything outside of a 45-degree angle will be unviewable, so you’ll be able to keep your personal conversations private. $7 at Amazon

High-def plastic :



Supershieldz High Definition Clear Shield



If you aren’t exactly a fan of tempered glass screen protectors, but still want protection, then you’ll want to pick up this pack of PET Film protectors from Supershieldz. There are six of them in a single pack, ensuring that you’ll always be able to have a screen protector on your phone. $6 at Amazon

$7 at Supershieldz

HD clarity :



PULEN Tempered Glass



PULEN’s standard Tempered Glass screen protectors give you everything you would want with 9H scratch resistance and HD clarity. There’s even a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating on the protector to prevent fingerprints and smudges from getting on your screen. $8 at Amazon

No more fingerprints :



Supershieldz Tempered Glass



Supershieldz makes another set of the best glass screen protectors thanks to their 9H hardness, HD clarity, and rounded edges. Plus, if you need to remove an old one to install a new protector, you won’t have to worry about any sticky residue being left behind. $9 at Amazon

$8 at Supershieldz

Easy installation :



PULEN Privacy Screen Protector



Installing screen protectors is a tricky game, but PULEN makes it easy with its two-pack of Privacy Screen Protectors. These are made from tempered glass, but have “real touch sensitivity” so you won’t even notice the difference between using this and using your phone without one. $8 at Amazon

Keep everything pristine and working

It’s easy to pick the ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ as our favorite screen protector for the Moto G Stylus. You can rest easy knowing that ZAGG has been doing this for a long time, and there’s the benefit of having a lifetime warranty for when you drop your phone and the screen protector shatters.

In the event that you want to keep prying eyes away from being able to see what you’re doing, then you’ll want to check out the Janmitta Privacy Screen Protectors. These are made from tempered glass, and your phone can only be seen at a 45-degree angle. Plus, Janmitta includes two in the pack so you have a replacement ready to go if something happens to the first one.

