Best Nest Deals for August 2020

Nest makes some of the best smart thermostats, security cameras, and self-installed home security systems out there, but it comes at a price. Some of the equipment can be on the expensive side, which means that you may not be able to have as much of it in your home as you’d like, but we are here to help make it easier to afford more. At times, you can find some pretty sweet deals on a variety of Nest’s most popular items, but if you aren’t looking for them you may not notice them.

Whether it’s a direct price drop, coupon code, or bundle deal, we’ve scoured the internet to find all of the best deals around Nest’s hardware that are available right now and rounded them up. We will keep this page updated with the best deals we can find, so if you frequently find yourself looking for more of it, you’ll want to bookmark this page.

Best Cheap Nest Thermostat Deals

I just moved into a place with a Nest Thermostat, and it’s awesome. Connecting Nest to my smart home was super easy. Setting schedules for different temperatures throughout the day is easy, too. It has an Eco mode to help you save energy, easy controls for setting the A/C or heat, and you can even view your history to look for trends over time. Nest Thermostats can save you money over time on your energy bill, and you can even check with your local utility company to see if you get a discount for installing it. They regularly sell for around $250, but we’ll try to save you a little bit on that price right here.



Nest Smart Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) | $199.99 at Monoprice



It’s rare to find a discount on Nest thermostats generally, though right now you can save a bit on its purchase by shopping at the trusted retailer Monoprice. The store is offering $50 off the Copper model’s usual cost, and you’ll even score free shipping with the purchase. $199.99 at Monoprice

Nest Smart Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) | As low as $208.99 at Target



The silver model of Nest’s Smart Learning Thermostat is now down to $219.99 at Target, though you will have to select the Silver model once you reach the product page. Use a RedCard during checkout to save an extra $11 today. $208.99 at Target

Nest Smart Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen, 2-pack) | $438 at Google Store



The Google Store is offering $70 off your purchase when you buy two Nest Smart Learning Thermostats for a limited time. Use promo code GOOGLESTORE2DAY during checkout to score free two-day shipping while you’re there. $438 at Google Store

Nest Thermostat E (2-pack) | $318 at Home Depot



The Nest Thermostat E offers smart functionality at a more affordable price, and right now you can save $10 on the purchase of each one when you buy two or more at Home Depot for a limited time. $318 at Home Depot

Nest Temperature Sensor for Nest Thermostats (3-pack) | $99 at Home Depot



Home Depot is dropping the price of this temperature sensor which customizes the temperature of each room when paired with a Nest thermostat. Buy 3 or more to save $6 on the purchase of each sensor. $99 at Home Depot

Best Cheap Nest Secure Deals

As much as we’d love to trust everyone around us at all times, that’s just not the world we live in these days. Having a security camera or video doorbell at home is a wise investment now, but you may not want to spend a fortune on one. Some of Nest’s offerings have intelligence features built-in that can identify people you know who visit often and give you that information in the push notification, and others will just show you who’s there and let you interact with them. If you’re looking to add a little extra security to your home, one of these is well worth it.



Nest Wi-Fi Router (2-pack) | As low as $189.05 at Target



Save $100 on the Google Nest Wi-Fi Router and an Access Point when you shop at Target this week. This set covers up to 3800 square feet. You’ll save an additional $10 when you use a RedCard at checkout. from $189.05 at Target

Nest Wi-Fi Router (3-pack) | $279 at Best Buy



Cover 5400 square feet with a solid Wi-Fi connection using this Google Nest Wi-Fi 3-pack. Best Buy’s currently offering $70 off its regular cost for a limited time. $279 at Best Buy

Nest Wi-Fi Router (2-pack) and Google Nest Hub | As low as $284.04 at Target



Bundle the Nest Wi-Fi Router and Point with a Google Nest Hub smart display to save $60 at Target today. You’ll save an additional $15 by using a RedCard at checkout. from $284.04 at Target

Nest Hello Video Doorbell | $219.99 at Best Buy



Save $10 on the Nest Hello Video Doorbell today at Best Buy when you log in with a free My Best Buy account. This model lets you see who’s at your door whenever you’d like using an app on your smartphone or tablet. You’ll even be able to speak with them using the two-way communication feature. $219.99 at Best Buy

Nest Hello Video Doorbell with Nest Aware | $219.99 at Costco



Costco members can score the Nest Hello Video Doorbell at $10 off its regular price along with a six-month subscription to Nest Aware bundled in at no additional cost! $219.99 at Costco

Nest Protect Smart Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarm (2-pack) | $199.99 at Best Buy



Save $40 on a two-pack of Nest Protect Smart Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms at Best Buy for a limited time. These alarms can send alerts to your smartphone, including battery and sensor status notifications. Plus, your phone lets you silence the alarm too. $199.99 at Best Buy

Best Cheap Nest Camera Deals

Nest has a variety of fantastic security cameras, from indoor models you can set on a shelf to outdoor cameras you can mount on the wall of your home, and while they don’t generally come cheap, scoring a great deal on one is possible right now thanks to the sales below. These cameras let you use an app on your phone to watch what’s happening from anywhere in the world, and you can even record and save footage with a Nest Aware subscription. The IQ models are a bit more enhanced with a 4K sensor to enable lossless zooming in 1080p and facial recognition, as well as a built-in speaker. You can learn more about the differences between the two in our guide.



Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera | $129.99 at Best Buy



This indoor security camera is now $70 off at Best Buy. It’s easy to set up, lets you stream HD video to your iOS or Android device so you can check in on your home wherever you go, and it even features night vision. $129.99 at Best Buy

Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera | $169.50 at B&H



Keep watch outside your home with the Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera. Use an app to watch live or save recorded video with a Nest Aware subscription. Clip the coupon on its product page at B&H to save nearly $30 off its usual cost. $169.50 at B&H

Nest Cam IQ Indoor Security Camera | $284.99 at Target



Save $15 on the best Nest Cam yet for inside the home when you use a RedCard to save an extra 5% on its purchase. This model has enhanced night vision technology to ensure you can see what’s going on at any time of day or night. $284.99 at Target

Best Cheap Nest Smart Speaker & Display Deals

The Google Nest line-up of speakers and smart displays is one of the most affordable around. With Google Assistant built-in, you’re able to voice control other compatible smart home devices and stream music from various services just by asking. For instance, if you own products like Philips Hue bulbs or WeMo smart plugs at home, the Google Assistant can turn them on and off within seconds. You can also listen to audiobooks, receive traffic and weather updates, hear the latest sport scores, and more. The smart display models can even show you much of this information as well as YouTube videos, recipes, and more.



Nest Hub Smart Display | $89.98 at Walmart



Watch YouTube, check the weather, view traffic reports, voice control compatible smart devices, and more with Google’s Nest Hub. Walmart includes a 4-month subscription to Tidal’s music streaming service for free! $89.98 at Walmart

Nest Mini (2nd Gen) with Lenovo Smart Clock | $99.98 at Best Buy



Bundle the Nest Mini smart speaker with a Lenovo Smart Clock and save $30 at Best Buy today. The Lenovo Smart Clock features Google Assistant built-in so you can voice control it just like the Nest Mini. Plus, it even let you watch videos, stream music, and control other smart home devices. $99.98 at Best Buy

How to get the Best Nest Deals

The Nest has been around long enough now that deals come and go fairly often. Home Depot, for example, has a regular deal that drops the price of two Nest Thermostats down to $355 total, although that deal won’t be around forever. Many retailers drop single thermostats down to $200 or so pretty regularly, including Best Buy, Home Depot, and others.

For even more Google Nest discounts, your best bet is to keep an eye on this page for future updates. You’ll also find the biggest deals shared at Thrifter — either on its website or by following Thrifter on Twitter.

